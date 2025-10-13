3 Bold Offseason Predictions For Cubs To Follow Sting Of NLDS Defeat
The offseason has arrived for the Chicago Cubs, and after a successful season, their future is surprisingly wide-open.
Kyle Tucker's arrival with the Cubs was a signal that the team was in win-now mode. But now, Tucker is a free agent, and Chicago has to determine how much of a part of their winning identity he was, and how much it's worth paying for him to come back.
Plus, this team will have a host of other choices to make as well.
Kyle Tucker leaves for blank check with Los Angeles Dodgers
Tucker will be the dominant storyline surrounding the Cubs this season, and it's not for nothing. The 28-year-old is already a four-time All-Star, and even though his season in Chicago had some ups and downs, he still managed an easy 4.5 bWAR in only 132 games.
Someone is going to throw a massive contract Tucker's way. And that's not something the Cubs have ever done in their history, so we'll favor a team that seems to have the spending power to hand out $300 million deals like they're candy.
Chicago spends decent money on starting pitching
The Cubs have a solid core returning to the rotation next season, assuming they exercise a three-year extension for Shota Imanaga. But Imanaga, Matthew Boyd, and Justin Steele are also all left-handed, while rookie Cade Horton's injury before the playoffs showed the need for more depth and more high-end abilities.
Without knowing exactly who the Cubs' brass will choose to pursue, the guess here is that Chicago winds up with one of either Dylan Cease, Michael King, or Ranger Suárez.
Cubs acquire a standout closer via trade
The Cubs have a deep farm system at the moment, but if they're going to make trades this winter, it doesn't feel likely that they'll part ways with any of the top names in the bunch. Owen Caissie, Moisés Ballesteros, and Kevin Alcántara all debuted at the end of the year (and if Tucker leaves, they should all get opportunities to start next year).
So instead, it makes sense for the Cubs to package a mid-tier prospect or two and target someone like Robert Suárez (if he opts into the final two years of his deal with the San Diego Padres), Carlos Estévez, or Pete Fairbanks.
