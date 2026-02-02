3 Candidates for Mariners' Infield Void After Losing Eugenio Suárez

The Seattle Mariners are backed up against the wall this offseason. They lost Jorge Polanco to the New York Mets in free agency earlier this winter and on Sunday, they lost Eugenio Suárez to the Cincinnati Reds.

The Mariners now have two massive holes in their starting infield, which is very problematic for a team that went to the American League Championship Series.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

The Mariners need to make a move to replace these lost infielders and bolster their roster, but who could they look to use to fill those holes in the infield?

Seattle Mariners prospects Ben Williamson/Colt Emerson

The easiest solution for the Mariners would be using their farm system to replace their two lost stars.

Ben Williamson is the clear answer at third base if the Mariners believe in him. He struggled to begin his career, but got going as the season went on last year. He finished the season with a WAR above 1.0 in a short stint with the Mariners.

Colt Emerson is one of the top prospects in baseball. He's likely going to be ready to take over as the team's starting second baseman. If both of these options pan out, the Mariners don't need to make a massive move.

St. Louis Cardinals infielder Brendan Donovan

Sep 23, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Brendan Donovan (33) celebrates his double against the San Francisco Giants during the fifth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

The most likely trade target for the Mariners is St. Louis Cardinals infielder Brendan Donovan. They've been linked to Donovan for months now, but no deal has come to fruition.

Donovan is a very versatile defender with the ability to play all over the field. He could slot in as the Mariners' everyday second baseman, which would take a lot of pressure off the rest of their lineup. This would allow Williamson to slot in at third base if he's ready.

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Alec Bohm

There's a chance the Mariners go after a trade for Philadelphia Phillies infielder Alec Bohm.

Bohm has been connected to trade rumors for months, but the buzz has cooled down quite a bit. Still, the Mariners could take a chance on him to replace Suárez this offseason. Bohm would slot in perfectly in the middle of Seattle's order, though a deal feels unlikely at the moment.

More MLB: Red Sox, Mariners Running Out of Infield Options After Reds Latest Move