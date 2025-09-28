3 Huge Seattle Mariners Free Agency Predictions: Too Early Edition
The Seattle Mariners have been one of the better teams in baseball this year and they're looking to take this momentum into the postseason. Seattle has some of the best odds to win the World Series despite the fact that it wasn't a top team in the league until the second half of the year.
The Mariners built this loaded roster in multiple ways. They've made trades over the last few years to add talent. They've added in free agency. The front office and coaching staff has also been very good at developing talent.
But the Mariners' World Series window is more open right now than it might be for a while because they have a lot of free agents in the coming offseason. Which free agents will the Mariners re-sign and which ones will they lose?
Prediction: Mariners let Eugenio Suárez walk in free agency
The Mariners seemingly traded for Suárez with the understanding that he would be leaving in the offseason.
The slugger is set to land a massive contract in free agency, which is going to put him out of the Mariners' price range. Seattle also has top prospect Ben Williamson to replace Suárez for the long run, though Williamson doesn't have nearly the power that his predecessor has.
Stil, the Mariners likely won't be much of a player in Suárez's free agency sweepstakes.
Prediction: Mariners go all-in and re-sign Josh Naylor
Seattle is likely going to commit a lot of time, money, and energy to re-signing first baseman Josh Naylor.
Naylor has been incredible since being traded to the Mariners and the fan base seems to love him. He's not going to be too expensive to sign this winter, but he should still get a hefty paycheck.
The Mariners will have stiff competition to win his free agency sweepstakes, but they have a chance to come out on top.
Prediction: Mariners lose Jorge Polanco despite mutual interest
Jorge Polanco has been a pleasant surprise for the Mariners this year, but it's likely going to be his final year with the team.
Polanco is going to want to head into free agency and test his market, which could result in a big market team like the New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers, or New York Mets vying for his services.
If this happens, the Mariners will have almost no chance to re-sign him, even if both sides have mutual interest.
