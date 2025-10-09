3 Huge Yankees Offseason Predictions After Crushing ALDS Loss
The New York Yankees lost Juan Soto in free agency last offseason and were forced to pick up the pieces. They made a few big moves and swung a few key trades that gave them a chance to compete for a World Series in 2025, but Aaron Boone's team ultimately came up short.
After a crushing loss to the Toronto Blue Jays in the American League Division Series, the Yankees are going to need to make some big moves in the winter months to save their team.
Here are three offseason predictions for the Yankees:
Prediction: Yankees sign Cody Bellinger for $125-plus million
Cody Bellinger was added in a trade with the Chicago Cubs earlier this year and he's been everything the Yankees could have wanted. But he's expected to opt out of his contract this offseason, which would send the Yankees scrambling.
The Yankees need to do everything in their power to re-sign Bellinger, but he's likely headed for at least $100 million. The Yankees could look to give him a deal worth somewhere between $125 million and $175 million which would keep him in the Bronx for the foreseeable future.
Prediction: Yankees trade for Marlins ace Sandy Alcántara
The Yankees have a few solid arms in their rotation, but injuries have destroyed them over the last few months. With that in mind, New York could look to land a star pitcher in free agency or on the trade block.
Given how much they're likely going to spend in free agency, the Yankees could turn to the trade block to save some money. Miami Marlins ace Sandy Alcántara would fit this perfectly for the Yankees. New York could trade a few top prospects to the Marlins to land the ace, who's under team control for a few more years.
Prediction: Yankees re-sign Devin Williams after months of drama
The Yankees traded for reliever Devin Williams and his first few months with the team was a disaster. After being moved out of the closers role, the Yankees' righty found his stride and began throwing well.
In the postseason, he was solid for the most part, too. Since the season ended, he's voiced his openness to returning to the Bronx.
If Williams is willing to sign a small one- or two-year contract, the Yankees could look to re-sign him this winter.
