3 Landing Spots for Paul DeJong After His Opt-Out From the Yankees
The New York Yankees are off to a good start this season. They have players like Aaron Judge and Ben Rice leading their offense. Both look like MVP candidates early in the season. Max Fried and Cam Schlitter have been two of the better pitchers in the league this season, too. The Yankees will get Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodon back in the near future, too.
But they recently lost veteran infielder Paul DeJong to free agency as he opted out of his contract, per MLB insider Jon Heyman.
DeJong hasn't been a star infielder since his early years, but he could still be a valuable veteran option on a team that needs depth in the infield. There should be a few teams willing to take a shot on him, at least on a minor league deal, in the coming weeks.
Which teams could be willing to take a chance on DeJong?
Kansas City Royals
The Kansas City Royals recently lost their starting second baseman, Jonathan India, to a season-ending surgery. Still, they're a competitive team with the ability to make a postseason run this season, so it wouldn't be shocking to see them look to add another infielder to help lessen the blow at second base. DeJong would be solid depth after the India injury. Right now, they have Michael Massey starting at second base, and he's struggled quite a bit. Adding DeJong would give them an additional veteran option as depth.
Milwaukee Brewers
The Milwaukee Brewers' infield has struggled this season after they opted to trade Caleb Durbin to the Boston Red Sox. Adding DeJong to help provide depth at shortstop and third base would be a solid step in the right direction because none of their top options are hitting well. They're playing decent infield defense, with Joey Ortiz being a good option, but they need another player in their system who can help them now.
Washington Nationals
The Washington Nationals could take a shot in the dark on DeJong, as it doesn't seem like a few of their hitters, including Nasim Nuñez, are ready for big league pitching yet. DeJong could be a solid bench bat who could work for more at-bats if Nuñez and company continue to struggle. Adding the veteran on a minor league deal wouldn't be any risk to Washington, but it could benefit them later this year.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper. He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “OnSI” network among others. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Fastball On SI, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.com