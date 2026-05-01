3 Landing Spots for Paul DeJong After His Opt-Out From the Yankees

The New York Yankees are off to a good start this season. They have players like Aaron Judge and Ben Rice leading their offense. Both look like MVP candidates early in the season. Max Fried and Cam Schlitter have been two of the better pitchers in the league this season, too. The Yankees will get Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodon back in the near future, too.

But they recently lost veteran infielder Paul DeJong to free agency as he opted out of his contract, per MLB insider Jon Heyman.

DeJong hasn't been a star infielder since his early years, but he could still be a valuable veteran option on a team that needs depth in the infield. There should be a few teams willing to take a shot on him, at least on a minor league deal, in the coming weeks.

Which teams could be willing to take a chance on DeJong?

Kansas City Royals

Apr 4, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals hat sits in the dugout during the sixth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

The Kansas City Royals recently lost their starting second baseman, Jonathan India, to a season-ending surgery. Still, they're a competitive team with the ability to make a postseason run this season, so it wouldn't be shocking to see them look to add another infielder to help lessen the blow at second base. DeJong would be solid depth after the India injury. Right now, they have Michael Massey starting at second base, and he's struggled quite a bit. Adding DeJong would give them an additional veteran option as depth.

Milwaukee Brewers

Apr 21, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; A Milwaukee Brewers hat and glove in the dugout during the seventh inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images | David Reginek-Imagn Images

The Milwaukee Brewers' infield has struggled this season after they opted to trade Caleb Durbin to the Boston Red Sox. Adding DeJong to help provide depth at shortstop and third base would be a solid step in the right direction because none of their top options are hitting well. They're playing decent infield defense, with Joey Ortiz being a good option, but they need another player in their system who can help them now.

Washington Nationals

Mar 17, 2026; Port Charlotte, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Ben Williamson (15) is caught stealing by New York Yankees second baseman Paul DeJong (18) in the seventh inning during spring training at Charlotte Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The Washington Nationals could take a shot in the dark on DeJong, as it doesn't seem like a few of their hitters, including Nasim Nuñez, are ready for big league pitching yet. DeJong could be a solid bench bat who could work for more at-bats if Nuñez and company continue to struggle. Adding the veteran on a minor league deal wouldn't be any risk to Washington, but it could benefit them later this year.