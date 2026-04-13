3 More Trades Blue Jays Could Make After Acquiring Lenyn Sosa

The Toronto Blue Jays came into the season with very high expectations for the year, but these expectations were quickly crushed as they've been haunted by injuries. Trey Yesavage, Jose Berrios, Cody Ponce, Shane Bieber, and Bowden Francis are all on the injured list right now, with Ponce, Francis, and Bieber being on the 60-day injured list.

The Blue Jays have also lost Alejandro Kirk, Addison Barger, Anthony Santander, and George Springer to injuries.

They recently made a trade with the Chicago White Sox to acquire infielder Lenyn Sosa. But they need to do more. They need to make impactful moves to improve their outfield and their pitching staff.

Who could the Blue Jays target in trades to improve their roster this year?

Colorado Rockies OF Brenton Doyle

Apr 9, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Colorado Rockies center fielder Brenton Doyle (9) rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run during the third inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

With all the injuries impacting the Blue Jays outfield, they could look to trade for Colorado Rockies outfielder Brenton Doyle. Doyle is off to a rough start, slashing .174/.255/.261 through 15 games. But he's a two-time Gold Glove defender, and he's only two years removed from a 3.9 WAR season. The Blue Jays could look to add him for much less than the typical asking price of an outfielder of his talent level. He has elite speed with an elite glove and above-average power. It would be the ultimate buy-low move for the Blue Jays.

Miami Marlins RHP Sandy Alcántara

Apr 7, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara (22) pitches against the Cincinnati Reds in the first inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images | Rhona Wise-Imagn Images

Miami Marlins ace Sandy Alcántara is off to a very fast start this season. He's been a trade chip over the last year or two, but hasn't been moved. With him under team control for a few more years and the Marlins trending in the right direction, they may not want to trade him. But if they're willing to, the Blue Jays should be all-in. He would be an additional ace on a pitching staff that lacks depth. Adding him to the Blue Jays rotation would eat up innings in the best way possible. Alcántara is one of the more reliable pitchers in baseball right now.

Los Angeles Angels RHP Jose Soriano

Mar 31, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Los Angeles Angels pitcher Jose Soriano (59) smiles after ending the the fifth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

Los Angeles Angels pitcher Jose Soriano is the best pitcher in baseball right now. He's allowed nine hits and one earned run over 27 innings and four starts. The Angels are 4-0 in games that Soriano starts, but 4-8 in the other 12 games. He's a true difference maker with the ability to be one of the best pitchers in the league this season. Obviously, a 0.33 ERA isn't sustainable, but he could be the ace of the Blue Jays staff if he's thrown on the trade block this season.