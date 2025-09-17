Mariners' Cal Raleigh Gets 'Unmatched' Endorsement From Skipper On Historic Night
Cal Raleigh is simply ridiculous.
On Tuesday night, the Seattle Mariners' All-Star catcher broke one record, then tied another. His 55th home run of the season put him ahead of Mickey Mantle for the most ever in a year by a switch-hitter, and the very next inning, his 56th homer tied Ken Griffey Jr. for the franchise single-season record.
Plus, as was only fitting, Raleigh's home runs came from both sides of the plate.
Dan Wilson on Raleigh's incredible year
Everyone around Raleigh is simply in awe of what he's doing, and that includes his skipper, a former Mariners catcher himself who had a whole lot less power.
Manger Dan Wilson sounded off on Raleigh's accomplishments after the team secured its 10th straight win, a 12-5 laugher against the Kansas City Royals.
“We’ve said this all before, but it just continues,” Wilson said, per Jackson Stone of MLB.com. “And it continues at a historic level. To do what he’s doing, and to do it behind the plate, as often as he’s back there, again, it’s just kind of unfathomable.
“I think the way he led the staff again tonight, what he has done for us behind the plate all year, to do it at that level and then do what he has done offensively, it’s unmatched. I think you can honestly say it’s unmatched.”
With 11 games to play, Raleigh should be able to find one more long ball to break Griffey's Mariners record. He also leads the Philadelphia Phillies' Kyle Schwarber by three blasts in the quest to lead the majors in homers, something no Seattle hitter has ever accomplished.
Raleigh seems destined to finish second in Most Valuable Player voting to the New York Yankees' Aaron Judge, which is understandable on some level due to the sheer absurdity of the latter's offensive totals.
But there's no lack of hardware that can take away from the truly incredible achievements Raleigh is putting together, and leading the league in home runs as a catcher would be a fitting feather in his cap.
