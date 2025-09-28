3 Players Mets Could Lose In Offseason After Monumental Collapse
The New York Mets have officially completed one of the worst postseason collapses in modern baseball history. The Mets held a postseason spot a few weeks ago, but everything fell apart as the weeks went by, and the Cincinnati Reds eventually took over as the third wild card team in the National League.
The Mets, in ironic fashion, could have beaten the Miami Marlins in game No. 162 and clinched a playoff berth, but they fell flat and couldn't top the division rival.
With such a monumental collapse, the Mets are bound for a lot of offseason shakeup. There are plenty of players who likely played their final games with the team this week.
Today, we'll look at players the Mets could lose because the star chooses a different team rather than the Mets willingly letting them go.
1B Pete Alonso
The biggest free agent the Mets will have is slugger Pete Alonso. Shortly after the final game of the season ended, Alonso revealed he was opting out of his player option and heading to free agency.
If you haven't noticed, not many other players have done so this soon after the season ends. This could show that Alonso might be disgruntled with the Mets, especially after they wouldn't give him the money he wanted last offseason.
This winter, Alonso is likely going to get the money he feels he's worth, with or without the Mets. Alonso is likely going to look elsewhere for a deal first. The Mets have a chance to retain him if they want to give him a boatload of money
RHP Edwin Diaz
Superstar closer Edwin Diaz is also expected to opt out of his option, which would put him in free agency. At this point, teams like the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers could give him mega-deals to be their next star closer.
Either way, it's hard for Diaz to justify coming back to New York if the Mets are going to be able to sustain success.
RHP Ryan Helsley
The Mets acquired Ryan Helsley and expected him to be a star, but the righty struggled in Queens.
With Helsley heading to free agency, these two sides will likely mutually part ways. The flamethrower could look for a solid contract with a team like the Dodgers, Toronto Blue Jays, or his former St. Louis Cardinals.
New York might not hate losing Helsley, but it could be tough to lose him and Diaz at the same time. The Mets will likely try to bring him or Diaz back, but it could end in a disaster.
