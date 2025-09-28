NL Contender Almost Stole Huge Trade Addition From Mariners
The Seattle Mariners have been one of the best teams in baseball this year. Their roster was built through the farm system, a few key free agency moves, and big trades. These moves have happened over the course of a few years, as the Luis Castillo trade dates back to a few seasons ago.
But the Mariners seemed ultra-aggressive this year. With their season on the line at the trade deadline, the Mariners went after a few expiring players to help bolster their lineup. They added Eugenio Suárez and Josh Naylor in separate deals with the Arizona Diamondbacks.
But the Mariners almost missed out on Naylor and the fans didn't even know it.
MLB insider Bob Nightengale of USA Today recently reported the Cincinnati Reds were close to acquiring Naylor before the Mariners pulled off the blockbuster deal to land him at the trade deadline.
Reds 'were close' to acquiring Josh Naylor before blockbuster Mariners trade
"The Cincinnati Reds were close to acquiring Diamondbacks first baseman Josh Naylor at the trade deadline before he went to the Seattle Mariners and became instrumental in their resurgence," Nightengale wrote. "Naylor is hitting .299 with nine homers, 33 RBIs and a .831 OPS for the Mariners, and believe it or not, has stolen 19 bases without being caught. The Mariners will make every attempt to sign Naylor as a free agent this winter."
There are a few ways to look at this.
First of all, from the Reds perspective, it was a huge fumble. Cincinnati has needed an additional slugger in the lineup, specifically in the infield, and they haven't gotten the right bat. Adding Naylor would have been a huge move and it likely would have saw the Reds clinch a postseason spot without sweating.
For the Mariners, this move has proved to be massive. And it goes to show how important those trade deadline deals can be. If the Mariners had missed on Naylor, they likely wouldn't be in nearly as good of a position as they are in right now.
Heading into the offseason, the Mariners will likely look to sign the slugger to a new deal, as he's been a huge piece of the puzzle.
More MLB: 3 Huge Seattle Mariners Free Agency Predictions: Too Early Edition