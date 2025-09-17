3 Players Orioles Should Pursue This Winter To Bolster Roster: Too Early Edition
The Baltimore Orioles had some high expectations coming into the season because of their incredible young core. But their pitching staff has been horrendous all season, which led to them falling out of playoff contention early in the season. While they haven't been mathematically eliminated from the postseason, the odds are slim to none at this point.
The Orioles will need to hit free agency harder than ever this offseason if they want a chance to make the postseason in 2026. Notably, they need to upgrade the pitching staff going forward. Here are three players the Orioles should target in this off-season's free agency in order to get back to the postseason in 2026:
LHP Ranger Suarez
The Philadelphia Phillies likely won't reunite with Ranger Suárez in the offseason because they have four big league starters and Andrew Painter coming through the minor leagues. With that said, Suárez would be very expensive to acquire.
But the Orioles have their young core tied up in arbitration right now, which means it's the perfect time for them to sign a player like Suárez to a three- or four-year deal worth north of $100 million. It would be a bit out of place for Baltimore, as this kind of spending doesn't fit the team, but it's the kind of move this front office needs to make or the team will be at the bottom of the American League East again in 2026.
RHP Merrill Kelly
If Suárez is too expensive, the Orioles could pivot to Texas Rangers starting pitcher Merrill Kelly. Kelly has been one of the more consistent pitchers in baseball this season, and he's likely going to be rather affordable in free agency because of his age.
The Orioles could look to sign him to a one- or two-year deal that would bring him to Baltimore as the No. 3 or No. 4 pitcher for the next two years. He's consistent and the veteran presence that Baltimore needs in its pitching staff.
RHP Kirby Yates
The Orioles will also need to add to their bullpen, especially after the Felix Bautista injury that could sideline him for most of, if not all of, the 2026 season.
Signing veteran pitcher Kirby Yates from the Los Angeles Dodgers would be the perfect move to make. Yates signed for $13 million last offseason after an incredible 2024 campaign. This offseason, he's likely going to sign for less due to his step back in production with the Dodgers.
Adding Yates as the team's closer would fill a massive hole and allow the Orioles to compete for a postseason spot in 2026.
