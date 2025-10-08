Mariners Trade Speculation Heating Up As Josh Naylor Decision Looms
The Seattle Mariners have one of the better rosters in baseball, but they're set to lose a few key pieces in free agency.
Seattle acquired Josh Naylor at the trade deadline, but he's set to hit free agency in a few weeks. If the Mariners can't find a way to meet his demands and re-sign him, they could be forced to look for replacements on the trade block.
Josh Jacobs of Redbird Rants recently listed the Mariners as one of the top landing spots in a potential offseason trade for St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Willson Contreras.
Willson Contreras would be perfect Josh Naylor replacement for Mariners
"Contreras's offensive profile is one that I think would play well in Seattle's pitcher-friendly park, and he's not solely reliant on the home run ball to do his damage. Contreras is a powerful and productive bat who can hit balls over the fence but is also great at hitting the baseball into the gaps or singles into the outfield to drive in runs," Jacobs wrote. "While big boppers are always welcomed and needed in lineups, the Mariners have some of that already in Randy Arozarena, Julio Rodriguez, and especially Cal Raleigh.
"Because of the money the Mariners already have coming off the books, absorbing Contreras' salary shouldn't be a big deal for them. And with a loaded farm system that is set to produce some really intriguing position players over the coming years, especially in the middle infield and outfield, a bat at first base like Contreras seems to be a nice investment to supplement the roster that will be growing younger in other places on the diamond."
Contreras has a no-trade clause that he doesn't seem willing to waive, which could complicate things in this potential deal. But if he's willing to waive his no-trade clause, the Mariners make plenty of sense as a landing spot.
They have the talent to put around Contreras. If they can bring him in, placing him alongside Cal Raleigh and Julio Rodriguez would be huge for the team's future.
Re-signing Naylor would be ideal for Seattle, but Contreras would be a decent option to fall back on.
More MLB: Mariners Eugenio Suárez Buzz Heating Up; AL Club Could Make Sense As Fit