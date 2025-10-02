3 Surprisingly Big Names You Didn't Know Just Became MLB Free Agents
"Wait," we hear you asking yourselves. "I thought free agency didn't start until five days after the World Series. How is it possible these players could be available now?"
Yes, while players on major league contracts don't hit the open market until sometime around the first week in November, players who were outrighted off their teams' 40-man rosters this season who were never added back (and met certain eligibility conditions) could elect free agency as soon as the regular season ended.
That means we already have some intriguing names on the loose, and if you happen to have a direct line to your favorite team's front office, it might not hurt to check with them to see if they see a fit for these players who have already had some big-league success.
Matt Thaiss - catcher, Tampa Bay Rays
The list does get more exciting from here, rest assured. But Thaiss is a seven-year major league veteran who was once a first-round pick (back in 2016 for the Los Angeles Angels). And he really wasn't bad this year -- 1.2 bWAR in only 60 games, buoyed by his first season behind the plate with positive defensive runs saved.
Did the Chicago White Sox unlock something with Thaiss? He was pretty solid there for two months before he got traded to the Rays. Maybe he re-signs in Chicago and plays a backup role to Kyle Teel, or maybe another team believes he can be a solid backup to their own starter.
Jose Siri - center fielder, New York Mets
It's just a stroke of bad luck that things didn't work out at all for Siri in a Mets uniform. Still just two years removed from a 25-homer campaign with the Rays, the 30-year-old fractured his tibia in April and only wound up getting 32 at-bats (and two hits) before the Mets designated him for assignment.
Though it's not likely Siri will have a starting job next season, there has to be a team that will take a chance on a center fielder with 39 career outs above average who's shown flashed of game-breaking power.
Triston McKenzie - pitcher, Cleveland Guardians
This one stings. McKenzie had a 2.96 ERA in 191 1/3 innings three years ago and looked like an easy No. 3 and potential No. 2 starter of the present and future. Instead, he found himself demoted to the minors multiple times in the years that followed, and eventually DFA'd.
It's doubtful McKenzie will ever live up to that rotation promise at this point, but he's still just 28, and seeing how the Guardians (unsuccessfully) tried to make him a reliever in the minors this year, perhaps there's a team that thinks they can conduct that experiment successfully.
More MLB: Mariners Got Unexpected Help From Franchise Icon In Tune-Up For ALDS