3 Trade Ideas to Save Slumping Blue Jays, Phillies, and Mariners

We are still a few months away from the 2026 Major League Baseball trade deadline, but there are a few struggling contenders out there right now who should at least be thinking about the August 3 deadline.

The trade deadline is 108 days away, as of writing. A lot can happen between now and then. There are contenders struggling right now, who will turn things around. There are teams out there doing right now, who will fall back down to earth as well. Pretty much the only given out there is the fact that the Los Angeles Dodgers are going to be good. They have too much talent not to be good. But really, anything else could happen.

We're just over 10 percent of the way through the 2026 season and there are a few expected contenders out there not living up to the hype yet, including the Toronto Blue Jays, Seattle Mariners, and the Philadelphia Phillies, among others.

For Toronto, its biggest roster hole is in the starting rotation right now. There's a lot of talent, but Cody Ponce, Trey Yesavage, Shane Bieber and José Berríos are all on the Injured List. For the Mariners, it's the offense. Seattle is tied for 20th in baseball with 78 runs scored. For the Phillies, they have a mess of problems. Philadelphia's rotation ERA is 27th in the league at 5.11. The Phillies are also 24th in the league with 72 runs scored.

Let's try to put together a mock trade to fix these struggling contenders.

Toronto Acquires Sandy Alcántara From The Marlins

Apr 7, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara (22) pitches against the Cincinnati Reds in the first inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images | Rhona Wise-Imagn Images

Toronto Blue Jays Acquire: RHP Sandy Alcántara

Miami Marlins Acquire: INF Arjun Nimmala (Blue Jays' No. 3 prospect), RHP Jake Bloss (Blue Jays' No. 8 prospect, RHP José Berríos

Breakdown: Alcántara is a former Cy Young Award winner who looks like he could win the award again this year. He has a 2.67 ERA in four starts and has a club option for 2027. Two seasons of a legit Cy Young Award contender would cost a lot. In this scenario, they give up a high-end infield prospect, a pitching prospect and a starter in Berríos. Berríos has an opt-out after the season, but he hasn't pitched in a game yet this season. It would be interesting if he opted out because will another team give him the $24 million per year he's owed over the next two years?

Mariners Roll Dice On Former Top Yankees Prospect

Feb 27, 2026; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; New York Yankees left fielder Jasson Domínguez (24) runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run against the Minnesota Twins in the second inning during spring training at Lee Health Sports Complex/Hammond Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Seattle Mariners Acquire: OF Jasson Domínguez

New York Yankees Acquire: INF JP Crawford, INF Michael Arroyo (Mariners' No. 5 prospect)

Breakdown: Objectively, this is bold. But let's take a look. Domínguez is a former top prospect and is still just 23 years old. He's a switch-hitter who is slashing .327/.456/.491 down in Triple-A in 15 games with two homers, eight RBIs and eight stolen bases. The Yankees are loaded in the outfield, though, and he's not in the majors despite hitting .257/.331/.388 with 10 homers, 47 RBIs and 23 stolen bases last year in 123 games in the big leagues.

He could slot in easily as DH and give good depth in the outfield and is under team control through the 2030 season. Crawford is going to be a free agent after the season and the Mariners already gave Colt Emerson an extension. If Crawford is moved, shortstop is open. Arroyo is an intriguing prospect, but the Mariners need more offense. This may not be enough. But Domínguez is buried down in Triple-A. Why not see if the Mariners can shake him loose?

Phillies Add One More Big Bat

Apr 1, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Isaac Paredes (15) is congratulated by Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa (1) after fielding a ball for an out against the Boston Red Sox during the seventh inning at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images | Erik Williams-Imagn Images

Philadelphia Phillies Acquire: INF Isaac Paredes

Houston Astros Acquire: RHP Taijuan Walker, OF Dante Nori (Phillies' No. 7 prospect),

RHP Wen-Hui Pan (Phillies' No. 14 prospect)

Breakdown: The Phillies surprisingly need some more offense. Paredes isn't a perfect fit, but with both Alec Bohm and Bryson Stott struggling, find a way to work in his bat across the infield or DH, if Kyle Schwarber needs a day. The Astros need pitching of any kind. That's not to say Walker is having a good season so far, but this would be a starting point at least. The Astros also need a lefty-hitting outfielder. Nori is an intriguing prospect in Double-A. Throw in another pitching prospect and see if the Astros are willing to talk.