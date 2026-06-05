Red Sox vs. Yankees Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, June 5

The New York Yankees welcome the Boston Red Sox to the Bronx for a three-game set starting on Friday night.

The Yanks avoided getting swept on Thursday, but received bad news regarding Aaron Judge. The two-time AL MVP is expected to miss significant time with a rib injury.

Meanwhile, the Red Sox dropped two of three in Baltimore, including an 8-2 loss on Thursday afternoon.

The Yankees swept the Sox at Fenway Park back in April, and the AL East rivals have nearly opposite records at this point in the season.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Red Sox vs. Yankees on Friday, June 5.

Red Sox vs. Yankees Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Red Sox +1.5 (-171)

Yankees -1.5 (+141)

Moneyline

Red Sox +119

Yankees -143

Total

8.0 (Over -102/Under -118)

Red Sox vs. Yankees Probable Pitchers

Red Sox: Sonny Gray (6-1, 3.06 ERA)

Yankees: Ryan Weathers (2-3, 3.52 ERA)

Sonny Gray bounced back nicely last time out with six one-run innings in a 6-1 win against the Guardians. He lasted just four innings in his previous outing, allowing three runs on six hits.

Ryan Weathers was done in by the longball in his last start as he allowed five runs, all on home runs, in 6.2 innings against the A’s, but that was in Sacramento. The southpaw still had 10 strikeouts in the start, and threw seven shutout innings against the Rays in his previous game.

Red Sox vs. Yankees How to Watch

Date: Friday, June 5

Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

Venue: Yankee Stadium

How to Watch (TV): NESN, YES

Red Sox record: 26-35

Yankees record: 37-25

Red Sox vs. Yankees Best MLB Prop Bets

Red Sox Best MLB Prop Bet

Sonny Gray OVER 5.5 Strikeouts (-105)

Sonny Gray has found his strikeout stuff recently. He’s struck out 29 batters in 22 innings across his last four starts. He has gone OVER 5.5 strikeouts in three of those four outings.

The right-hander should be able to keep that pace up against a Yankees team that strikes out nearly a quarter of the time. Gray had seven strikeouts in five innings against New York last season.

Red Sox vs. Yankees Prediction and Pick

Neither of these teams has scored a ton recently, and they’ve been playing a lot of low-scoring games against each other. The Yankees outscored the Red Sox just 12-3 in their three-game sweep in April.

Gray is pitching well, and so is Weathers, especially given the context of the five runs he yielded last time out.

This should be another low-scoring game in the Bronx.

Pick: UNDER 8 (-118)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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