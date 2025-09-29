4 Edwin Diaz Free Agency Landing Spots After Mets' Disastrous Collapse
The New York Mets just completed one of the biggest second half collapses in recent MLB history. They fell off completely in the second half, as the Cincinnati Reds stormed from behind to clinch a postseason spot, sending themselves to some October baseball.
But such a collapse could see the Mets lose some players in the offseason, including closer Edwin Diaz. Diaz has an option on his contract and is expected to opt out. If he does this, who are the top suitors for the star closer?
Los Angeles Dodgers
You can't have a top free agent without the Los Angeles Dodgers being a top suitor. The Dodgers would likely pursue Diaz in free agency, especially if they're going to lose Kirby Yates, among others, in free agency.
The Dodgers have as much money as any team in baseball. With Tanner Scott struggling a bit this year, the Dodgers could issue another huge contract to Diaz this winter. The Dodgers don't have many holes on the roster so they could afford to make a move like this.
New York Yankees
The New York Yankees are in a very similar boat to the Dodgers. They have a lot of top talent on their roster, but they're likely going to go after a top closer in free agency.
If the Yankees can find the money to re-sign Cody Bellinger and sign Diaz, that would be the best-case scenario for the Bronx Bombers.
Adding Diaz would help solidify Aaron Boone's bullpen as one of the best in the game. Devin Williams is expected to leave the Bronx this offseason and Diaz would be the perfect replacement.
Toronto Blue Jays
The Toronto Blue Jays could emerge as a top suitor for Diaz for a few reasons.
The Blue Jays need to add some talent to their bullpen this winter, as it's been one of the key weak points on the team.
Bo Bichette is going to be the Blue Jays' top priority this winter, but adding a star closer will likely be a close No. 2. Diaz should be the Blue Jays' top option.
Atlanta Braves
The Atlanta Braves were one of the most disappointing teams in baseball this year, but they're likely going to hit the offseason hard to prevent it from happening again.
With Raisel Iglesias likely departing in free agency, the Braves will need to look to free agency to add a replacement.
Stealing Diaz from a hated division rival would be the best move Atlanta could make.
More MLB: 3 Players Mets Could Lose In Offseason After Monumental Collapse