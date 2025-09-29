Fastball

4 Edwin Diaz Free Agency Landing Spots After Mets' Disastrous Collapse

The Mets could lose their star closer in free agency after a disastrous postseason whiff...

Zach Pressnell

Aug 23, 2025; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; New York Mets relief pitcher Edwin Diaz (39) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the ninth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
/ Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
The New York Mets just completed one of the biggest second half collapses in recent MLB history. They fell off completely in the second half, as the Cincinnati Reds stormed from behind to clinch a postseason spot, sending themselves to some October baseball.

But such a collapse could see the Mets lose some players in the offseason, including closer Edwin Diaz. Diaz has an option on his contract and is expected to opt out. If he does this, who are the top suitors for the star closer?

Los Angeles Dodgers

You can't have a top free agent without the Los Angeles Dodgers being a top suitor. The Dodgers would likely pursue Diaz in free agency, especially if they're going to lose Kirby Yates, among others, in free agency.

The Dodgers have as much money as any team in baseball. With Tanner Scott struggling a bit this year, the Dodgers could issue another huge contract to Diaz this winter. The Dodgers don't have many holes on the roster so they could afford to make a move like this.

New York Yankees

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boon
Sep 21, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone (17) blows a bubble in the dugout during the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees are in a very similar boat to the Dodgers. They have a lot of top talent on their roster, but they're likely going to go after a top closer in free agency.

If the Yankees can find the money to re-sign Cody Bellinger and sign Diaz, that would be the best-case scenario for the Bronx Bombers.

Adding Diaz would help solidify Aaron Boone's bullpen as one of the best in the game. Devin Williams is expected to leave the Bronx this offseason and Diaz would be the perfect replacement.

Toronto Blue Jays

The Toronto Blue Jays could emerge as a top suitor for Diaz for a few reasons.

The Blue Jays need to add some talent to their bullpen this winter, as it's been one of the key weak points on the team.

Bo Bichette is going to be the Blue Jays' top priority this winter, but adding a star closer will likely be a close No. 2. Diaz should be the Blue Jays' top option.

Atlanta Braves

Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitke
Sep 26, 2025; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker (43) during the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the third inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images / Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

The Atlanta Braves were one of the most disappointing teams in baseball this year, but they're likely going to hit the offseason hard to prevent it from happening again.

With Raisel Iglesias likely departing in free agency, the Braves will need to look to free agency to add a replacement.

Stealing Diaz from a hated division rival would be the best move Atlanta could make.

Published
ZACH PRESSNELL

