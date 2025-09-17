4 Players Mets Should Pursue This Winter To Bolster Roster: Too Early Edition
The New York Mets are loaded with talent. They went out and spent hundreds of millions of dollars in free agency last offseason to put themselves in this position, but they're still not the loaded powerhouse that many expected them to be.
In fact, the Mets may miss the postseason altogether. They're barely clinging to the final wild card spot in the National League. If the last two weeks of the season don't go well, the Mets could miss the postseason.
They'll need to be ultra-aggressive in free agency next winter, regardless of how the rest of the season goes. Here are four free agents the Mets should pursue this winter in order to bolster their roster and dominate the NL going forward:
1B Pete Alonso
The No. 1 priority for the Mets should be re-signing slugger Pete Alonso.
Alonso is the Mets' all-time home run leader, claiming the lead this season. He's a fan favorite in New York, and the Mets need his powerful bat at first base. Assuming the slugger opts out of his contract at the end of the season, the Mets should give him the contract length and value that he wants in order to land a new deal.
LHP Ranger Suárez
The biggest flaw on the Mets' roster is their pitching staff. The starting pitching in New York has struggled all season, but some top prospects have helped carry the load down the stretch. However, when free agency hits, the Mets will need to make some big moves.
Signing Ranger Suárez away from the rival Philadelphia Phillies would be the perfect solution. This would bring the Mets a top-of-the-rotation arm while also stealing a star from a rival. The Mets have the money, and the fit makes perfect sense.
1B/3B Munetaka Murakami
It's unclear if Munetaka Murakami will be posted in free agency this winter, but if the Japanese superstar is, the Mets would be wise to go after him. Murakami has slugged 262 home runs in eight seasons in the NPB. He has the ability to replace Alonso at first base or Mark Vientos at third base. The slugger would fit perfectly next to Juan Soto for years to come.
3B Alex Bregman
The Mets need to add corner infielders to their roster, and there's no better corner infielder on the market than Boston Red Sox star Alex Bregman.
The Mets were reportedly interested in Bregman last winter, but opted to re-sign Alonso instead. With Vientos struggling this season, the Mets could go after Bregman again, opting to replace Vientos with the Red Sox's superstar. The Mets could also add Bregman alongside Vientos and Alonso, opting to move one of the three to designated hitter.
