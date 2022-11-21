Who Will Sign Willson Contreras? 5 Potential Free Agent Landing Spots

After declining the $19.65 million qualifying offer last week, Willson Contreras is now a free agent, free to sign with any team.

Contreras spent the last year and a half with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He could still resign with the Cubs, but where might Contreras sign, if he were to leave via free agency?



Here are five potential free agent landing spots for Contreras:

1) Houston Astros — The Astros came close to acquiring Contreras before the trade deadline, and reportedly still have interest in him, per Jon Heyman.

2) San Diego Padres — The Padres were another team that were engaged in discussions with the Cubs about Contreras prior to the deadline, but ended up going in a different direction, trading for Juan Soto and Josh Bell from the Washington Nationals instead. Perhaps they would like to check in on Contreras again.

3) Detroit Tigers — The Tigers are showing interest in Contreras, according to Jon Morosi. Newly hired president of baseball operations Scott Harris is very familiar with Contreras, having worked in the Cubs' front office from 2012 through 2018. The Tigers could reunite Contreras with former Cubs shortstop Javier Baez, who the Tigers signed last winter.

4) St. Louis Cardinals — The Cardinals and Contreras have been linked to each other in recent days, but Cardinals beat reporter Katie Woo doesn't believe that Contreras will be the club's replacement to Yadier Molina, citing that the Cardinals put a premium on defense, and Contreras is not the best fielder available at the position. Contreras had -1 Defensive Runs Saved in 2022.

Woo was asked which catcher the Cardinals will pick up in Molina's place this winter, on the That's a Winner Podcast.

"I don't think it's Contreras, although I do know he wants to be in St. Louis," Woo said. "I just think that (his) defense is too big of a liability for them."

5) Cleveland Guardians — The Guardians currently have just one catcher on their 40-man roster, 22-year-old Bo Naylor. Naylor has appeared in just five Major League games and is 0-for-8 in his big league career.

The Guardians could really solidify their lineup by adding one more big bat. The Guardians also put a premium on defense, however, so Contreras might not be a fit in Cleveland.

