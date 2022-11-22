Who Will Sign Dansby Swanson? 6 Potential Free Agent Landing Spots

After declining the $19.65 million qualifying offer last week, Dansby Swanson is now a free agent, free to sign with any team.

Swanson could still resign with the Braves, but where might Swanson sign, if he were to follow in the footsteps of Freddie Freeman, and leave via free agency?



Here are six potential free agent landing spots for Swanson:

1) Los Angeles Dodgers — With Trea Turner entering free agency, the Dodgers will be a player for a shortstop, unless they plan to have Gavin Lux fill the position.

2) Chicago Cubs — Rumors have linked the Cubs to a number of free agent shortstops, but with 25-year-old shortstop Nico Hoerner coming off a breakout season and the promising Nick Madrigal on the other side of second base, middle infield isn't exactly a weakness for the Cubs. If ownership is feeling pressure from fans to spend on a star, Turner would fit the bill, but it may be in the Cubs' best interests to wait until the club is closer to contention before supplementing their club via free agency.

3) Boston Red Sox — Like the Dodgers, the Red Sox may need to replace their star shortstop Xander Bogaerts, if Bogaerts leaves via free agency.

4) Seattle Mariners — An upgrade at short could be the final piece to a championship puzzle in Seattle. Executive Jerry Dipoto has been aggressive over the past twelve months, so the Mariners could be in the mix for Swanson and other star shortstops.

5) Philadelphia Phillies — The Phillies are rumored to be in the mix for a shortstop this winter. Swanson is the best defensive player at the position available on the open market. The Phillies could add a premier defensive player to a club that accumulated -33 Defensive Runs Saved in 2022. Locking up a Gold Glove shortstop would be a difference-maker in Philly. Better yet, they could pry Swanson away from the Braves and weaken their division rival.

6) St. Louis Cardinals — Like the Phillies, the Cardinals appear to be interested in spending this offseason and shortstop is a position where they could look to improve upon, after Paul DeJong experienced his worst professional season in 2022, batting just .157.

PREDICTION: Swanson returns to the Braves, and Alex Anthopolous locks up the club's cornerstone shortstop for the foreseeable future, solidifying a nucleus of exciting young players he has under club control for the next several years.

