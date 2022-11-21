Who Will Sign Trea Turner? 8 Potential Free Agent Landing Spots

After declining the $19.65 million qualifying offer last week, Trea Turner is now a free agent, free to sign with any team.

Turner spent the last year and a half with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He could still resign with the Dodgers, but where might Turner sign, if he were to walk?



Here are eight potential free agent landing spots for Turner:

1) Seattle Mariners — Executive Jerry Dipoto has been aggressive, supplementing his club through free agency and trades. The Mariners have reported 'checked in' on Turner, and could be seeking an upgrade from J.P. Crawford at the shortstop position.

2) Atlanta Braves — The Braves will be in the market for a replacement at short if they do not resign Dansby Swanson. If there is a shortstop on the market that they like more than Swanson, they could pursue him instead, or replace Swanson internally.

3) San Francisco Giants — The Giants are looking to make a splash this winter, in hopes of contending for another National League West crown and surpassing the Dodgers and San Diego Padres. If the club is unable to sign Aaron Judge, Turner, or another shortstop, could be their next-best target.

4) Philadelphia Phillies — The Phillies came remarkably close to winning their first World Series since 2008 last month. With one of the league's highest payrolls, the Phillies might keep spending, and shortstop is a position where they could seek an upgrade.

5) New York Yankees — The Yankees agreed to a one-year, $6 million contract with Isiah Kiner-Falefa last week, but that doesn't guarantee that IKF will be the club's regular, everyday shortstop for all of 2023. Kiner-Falefa won a Gold Glove at third base in 2020 as a member of the Texas Rangers, and was benched in the postseason.

The Yankees have a batch of exciting young shortstops in their system, including top prospects Oswald Peraza and Anthony Volpe. Executive Brian Cashman might not pursue a free agent shortstop, in hopes of using IKF as a bridge to Peraza, Volpe and/or Oswaldo Cabrera. But if the Yankees are unable to retain Aaron Judge, they may feel pressure to need to add another star, and Turner certainly is one.

6) Boston Red Sox — Like the Braves, the Red Sox have a star shortstop of their own on the open market. If they are unable to resign Xander Bogaerts, they could replace Bogaerts internally, or purchase another star on the open market.

7) Chicago Cubs — Rumors have linked the Cubs to Turner, but with 25-year-old shortstop Nico Hoerner coming off a breakout season and the promising Nick Madrigal on the other side of second base, middle infield isn't exactly a weakness for the Cubs. If ownership is feeling pressure from fans to spend on a star, Turner would fit the bill, but it may be in the Cubs' best interests to wait until the club is closer to contention before supplementing their club via free agency.

8) St. Louis Cardinals — The Cardinals have shown interest in spending this winter, and Paul DeJong experienced his worst professional season in 2022, batting just .157. Shortstop could be a position where executive John Mozeliak could search for an upgrade.

More MLB Offseason Coverage:

For more from Jack Vita, follow him on Twitter @JackVitaShow, and subscribe to his podcast, the Jack Vita Show, available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, Facebook, Amazon, iHeartRadio, and wherever podcasts are found.