Who Will Sign Xander Bogaerts? 5 Potential Free Agent Landing Spots

After declining the $19.65 million qualifying offer last week, Xander Bogaerts is now a free agent, free to sign with any team.

Bogaerts could still resign with the Red Sox, but where might Bogaerts sign, if he were to walk?



Here are seven potential free agent landing spots for Bogaerts:

1) Philadelphia Phillies — Jon Heyman reported that the Phillies have interest in Bogaerts. The Phillies came remarkably close to winning their first World Series since 2008 last month. With one of the league's highest payrolls, the Phillies might keep spending, and shortstop is a position where they could seek an upgrade.

2) St. Louis Cardinals — Like the Phillies, the Cardinals appear to be interested in spending this offseason and shortstop is a position where they could look to improve upon, after Paul DeJong experienced his worst professional season in 2022, batting just .157.

3) Los Angeles Dodgers — The Dodgers have over $100 million in payroll coming off the books. The Dodgers could swap shortstops, adding Bogaerts, Carlos Correa or Dansby Swanson if they do not retain Trea Turner, who is also a free agent.

4) Seattle Mariners — The Mariners have been aggressive recently, supplementing their club through trades and free agency. If the Mariners are looking for an upgrade from J.P. Crawford, Bogaerts certainly would be an improvement from Crawford at the plate.

5) Chicago Cubs — Rumors have linked the Cubs to a number of free agent shortstops, but with 25-year-old shortstop Nico Hoerner coming off a breakout season and the promising Nick Madrigal on the other side of second base, middle infield isn't exactly a weakness for the Cubs. If ownership is feeling pressure from fans to spend on a star, Turner would fit the bill, but it may be in the Cubs' best interests to wait until the club is closer to contention before supplementing their club via free agency.

6) Atlanta Braves — The Braves are in a similar boat to the Dodgers. Each team has a star shortstop on the open market looking for a big payday. If Alex Anthopolous prefers Bogaerts, Turner or Correa to Swanson, he could sign a free agent shortstop instead of retaining the homegrown Swanson.

7) San Francisco Giants — Like other teams on this list, the Giants are rumored to be looking to spend this winter. If they do not sign Aaron Judge, they could shift their sights to locking up a star shortstop such as Bogaerts.

More MLB Offseason Coverage:

For more from Jack Vita, follow him on Twitter @JackVitaShow, and subscribe to his podcast, the Jack Vita Show, available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, Facebook, Amazon, iHeartRadio, and wherever podcasts are found.