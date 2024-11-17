A Jonathan India Trade Would Accomplish Major Offseason Goal For Kansas City Royals
The Kansas City Royals are coming off an excellent season where they finished second in the American League Central and advanced all the way to the American League Division Series.
Unfortunately, the Royals were beaten in the ALDS by the New York Yankees but the team re-established itself as a contender after not making the playoffs since 2015.
Furthermore, the Royals now have some of the best players in the American League on their roster in the form of Salvador Perez, Vinnie Paquantino, Cole Ragans and Seth Lugo. Bobby Witt Jr. is guaranteed a top-three finisher in the American League MVP race, which will release its results next week.
But now, the Royals are looking to get even better this offseason. They've already re-signed pitcher Michael Wacha and on Saturday, we heard that they are talking to the Cincinnati Reds about a trade for second baseman Jonathan India.
Now, a trade for India is not imminent as of this writing, but acquiring him would help the Royals complete one of their stated offseason goals: Getting more production from the leadoff spot.
While the middle of the order was solid for KC, the leadoff position mustered only a .228 batting average and a .270 on-base percentage. Maikel Garcia spent most of his time in the leadoff spot, producing only a 69 WRC+.
Acquiring India would instantly upgrade that spot. A former Rookie of the Year (2021) winner, he hit .248 in 2024 with 15 homers. He also had 58 RBI, but more importantly, he produced a .357 on-base percentage over 151 games.
