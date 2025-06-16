Could the Boston Red Sox Make More Trades Even After Dealing Rafael Devers?
The Boston Red Sox shipped superstar Rafael Devers to San Francisco on Sunday in a blockbuster move that could alter the landscape of the playoff pictures in both the American League and the National League.
However, is there a chance that the Red Sox aren't done making big moves? The team still has major roster questions and major roster log jams that might be best addressed via additional moves.
Let's examine:
What about the outfield?
The Red Sox have four solid outfielders that they would want to get regular playing time. Jarren Duran is the defending All-Star MVP and a catalyst for the offense, while Ceddanne Rafaela is an elite defender and runner. Wilyer Abreu is a solid offensive contributor and Roman Anthony is the No. 1 prospect in the sport. There's also Rob Refsnyder as a fifth option, who is excellent against left-handed pitching.
Abreu is on the injured list right now, so everything fits nicely, but when he comes back, there are questions.
What about Masataka Yoshida?
Yoshida, signed to a five-year deal before the 2023 season, is working back from injury right now. Given his questionable defense and his surgically-repaired throwing shoulder, he's best suited for a designated hitter role. A good hitter, he's hit .285 over the last two seasons with 25 home runs. He also doesn't strike out much in a league that sees more and more whiffs each year.
The big question
How do the Red Sox want to utilize the DH-role? If they see Yoshida in that spot, then one of the outfielders doesn't have a role and becomes expendable. If they want all the outfielders to play, then Yoshida is seemingly expendable.
They always say that having "too many" good players is a good problem to have, but in this case, it could lead to some painful decisions.
Boston is 37-36 and will take on the Seattle Mariners on Monday night at 9:40 p.m. ET.
Related MLB Stories
BANANA BALL IS DANGEROUS?: Sean Casey, who is in the Cincinnati Reds' Hall of Fame, tore his hamstring during an appearance with the Savannah Bananas this weekend. CLICK HERE:
OHTANI ON A ROLL: At the plate, Shohei Ohtani continues to do things we've never seen, making more history this past weekend. CLICK HERE:
REPEAT WINNER?: If Tarik Skubal wins the Cy Young, he'll be the first repeat winner of the award in a quarter century. CLICK HERE:
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.