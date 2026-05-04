Aaron Judge, Shea Langeliers In League Of Their Own Since July

If you're a Major League Baseball fan, you've likely seen and heard a lot about New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge.

Judge entered the big leagues in 2016 and has been on a historic pace ever since. Right now, Judge is tied with Chicago White Sox slugger Munetaka Murakami for the most homers in the big leagues at 13 through 34 games. That's a pace of 61.9 homers if he can keep this pace up across 162 games.

Overall, Judge has played in 34 games so far this season for New York and is slashing .264/.403/.628 with 13 homers, 23 RBIs, five doubles, 30 runs scored and a 1.031 OPS. He started the season off slowly, but now it looks like he wants his third straight American League Most Valuable Player Award and fourth award in the last five years.

Fans know this. You can see Judge pop up in headlines or on social media on a nightly basis and this is why. He's a superstar playing at an elite level. But he's not the only one. In fact, another slugger that fans around the league should be also talking about is Athletics catcher Shea Langeliers. So far this season, he's slashing .336/.390/.627 with 10 homers, 18 RBIs, nine doubles, 24 runs scored and a 1.017 OPS in 32 games played.

The Two Sluggers Are Playing At An Elite Level

Apr 25, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Athletics designated hitter Shea Langeliers (23) celebrates with Athletics shortstop Jacob Wilson (5) after scoring during the third inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

These two having been playing at an insane level.

In fact, Judge and Langeliers are the only two players in baseball with 30-plus homers and five-plus WAR since July, as shared on X by Just Baseball.

Players with 30+ HR and 5+ fWAR since July 1st, 2025:



Aaron Judge

SHEA LANGELIERS 🐘



The A’s catcher has been one of the best players in the game for awhile! pic.twitter.com/LO4DzKtbpr — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) May 3, 2026

Everyone knows Judge, but Langeliers isn't at the same level as a household name. So, it's important to note how well Judge is playing to put into perspective what Langeliers has been able to do for the surprising Athletics.

The Athletics are 18-16 on the season so far and have been a pleasant surprise. Part of the reason why they have been able to maintain this level of play early on this season is because of the fact that Langeliers has been elite, both offensively and defensively.

Any time you can have your name in the same sentence as the three-time MVP, that means that you're doing something right. If you're a baseball fan around the league, you should know Langeliers' name right now. If the 28-year-old can keep up this pace, he's going to make a lot of noise for years to come.