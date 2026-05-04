Skip to main content
Fastball

MLB League Leaders 1.0: Aaron Judge, Chris Sale Dazzle (Through May 3)

It has been a fun season across Major League Baseball so far in 2026.
Patrick McAvoy|
May 2, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) runs off the field after the top of the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
May 2, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) runs off the field after the top of the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

In this story:

Arizona DiamondbacksAtlanta BravesBaltimore OriolesBoston Red SoxChicago CubsChicago White SoxCincinnati RedsCleveland GuardiansDetroit TigersColorado RockiesHouston AstrosKansas City RoyalsLos Angeles AngelsMiami MarlinsMilwaukee BrewersLos Angeles DodgersNew York MetsMinnesota TwinsNew York YankeesAthleticsPhiladelphia PhilliesPittsburgh PiratesSan Diego PadresSeattle MarinersSan Francisco GiantsSt. Louis CardinalsTampa Bay RaysTexas RangersToronto Blue JaysWashington Nationals

When you take a look at the league leaders around Major League Baseball so far this season, there are plenty of guys that you'd expect to see.

Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani obviously is near the top of the league in a handful of categories. New York Yankees star slugger Aaron Judge is among the league's best home run hitters this year, which shouldn't shock anyone. San Diego Padres closer Mason Miller is the best overall reliever in baseball. The list goes on. But there are also surprises. How about Chicago White Sox slugger Munetaka Murakami tied with Judge for the league lead in homers with 13? Or, Los Angeles Angels starter José Soriano potentially being the most dominant starter in baseball?

There have been some shockers, and some performances around the league that fans have come to expect from the stars out there.

With that being said, let's take a look at where the league leaders are sitting through May 3rd action.

Offensive League Leaders

New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge
May 3, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) waits for his teammates after defeating the Baltimore Orioles 11-3 at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Home Runs

Total

1. Aaron Judge, NYY

13

1. Munetaka Murakami, CHW

13

3. Yordan Álvarez, HOU

12

3. Ben Rice, NYY

12

5. Matt Olson, ATL

11

Batting Average

Total

1. Ildemaro Vargas, ARI

.382

2. Ben Rice, NYY

.343

3. Otto Lopez, MIA

.341

4. Xavier Edwards, MIA

.336

4. Shea Langeliers, ATH

.336

Runs Batted In

Total

1. Matt Olson, ATL

31

2. Liam Hicks, MIA

29

2. Drake Baldwin, ATL

29

2. Sal Stewart, CIN

29

5. Oneil Cruz, PIT

28

Stolen Bases

Total

1. Nasim Nunez, WSH

14

2. José Ramírez, CLE

13

2. Jose Caballero, NYY

13

4. Oneil Cruz, PIT

11

4. Chandler Simpson

11

The biggest surprise of this group certainly is Vargas. He hasn't been the hottest overall hitter in the game and just had a 27-game hitting streak snapped. Plus, he was hitting over .400 on May 1. He's playing at another level and fans should know about him. Judge and Murakami have been the most prolific sluggers in baseball so far this season. Judge and Murakami's 13 homers have both come in 34 games. That's a pace of 61.9 homers across 162 games played. Wouldn't that be fun if we could have two sluggers pushing for 60 homers throughout the summer?

Pitching League Leaders

Atlanta Braves pitcher Chris Sale
Apr 26, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves pitcher Chris Sale (51) pitches against the Philadelphia Phillies during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Wins

Total

1. Chris Sale, ATL

6

2. José Soriano, LAA

5

2. Landen Roupp, SF

5

2. Justin Wrobleski, LAD

5

2. Gavin Williams, CLE

5

ERA

Total

1. Shohei Ohtani, LAD

0.60

2. José Soriano, LAA

0.84

3. Justin Wrobleski, LAD

1.25

4. Cam Schlittler, NYY

1.51

5. Clay Holmes, NYM

1.69

Strikeouts

Total

1. Jacob Misiorowski, MIL

59

2. Dylan Cease, TOR

56

3. Gavin Williams, CLE

53

4. Jesús Luzardo, PHI

51

4. Nolan McLean, NYM

51

It appears as though Chris Sale is aging backwards. He has made seven starts so far this season and has a 2.14 ERA and a 49-to-12 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 42 innings pitched. He had a tough few years over with the Boston Red Sox due to injuries, but is healthy and looks like a superstar at 37 years old.

Misiorowski has dazzled and has one of the most electric fastballs in the game. Ohtani has had his best start to a season from a pitching perspective in his career so far. Arguably, there hasn't been a starter more dominant. But will he be able to rack up enough innings to make a run at the NL Cy Young Award? Soriano has come out of nowhere and should be the favorite in the American League right now.

Add us as a preferred source on Google

Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations

Published
Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also received an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Fastball On SI, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.com

Home/News