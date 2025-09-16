Aaron Judge-Yankees Storyline To Watch Down The Stretch
The New York Yankees have one of baseball's best overall players in Aaron Judge.
That's an understatement. If you have been following along at all, you know Judge is one of baseball's best overall players, if not the very best. Judge is having another game-breaking season. As of writing, Judge has played 140 games and is slashing .325/.449/.677 with 48 home runs, 102 RBIs, 111 walks, 11 stolen bases, 28 doubles, two triples, 123 runs scored, and 163 base hits. He also has 8.3 wins above replacement and a 1.126 OPS.
Judge is tearing the cover off of the ball, which could put him in a position to win his third American League Most Valuable Player Award, and second straight. His stiffest competition for the honor this year is Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh. But, The Athletic's Jim Bowden predicted that Judge will end up getting the honor.
The New York Yankees have a big storyline to follow
"Aaron Judge, RF, New York Yankees," Bowden said. "Runner-up: Cal Raleigh, C, Seattle Mariners. Third place: Bobby Witt, Jr., Kansas City Royals. This MVP race has been as close as it gets all season long, but … All Rise! … I have Judge winning over Raleigh by a gnat’s eyelash. Judge leads the league in runs scored, walks, batting average, on-base percentage, slugging percentage, OPS and total bases.
"A seven-time All-Star, Judge has already won two MVPs, including one just last year. He’ll also win his fifth Silver Slugger this fall. Judge has moved past Joe DiMaggio on the Yankees’ all-time home run list, claiming sole possession of fourth place. He’s continued to show his leadership skills as the captain of a team that plays under heavy scrutiny. I gave serious consideration to Raleigh, who this year broke the record for most home runs in a season from a catcher, and he’s tied Mickey Mantle’s record for most home runs in a season by a switch hitter. He’s leading the AL in home runs and RBIs, and has been very impressive defensively behind the plate."
Raleigh is having a historic season for a catcher, but what Judge is doing is simply too much to ignore. Over the next few weeks, the biggest thing for the Yankees is figuring out playoff positioning. But, Judge's race for a third MVP award is another big storyline for the team.
