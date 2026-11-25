The market for left-handed reliever Adrián Morejón is heating up just days before the Collective Bargaining Agreement expires. Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports that the Yankees, Blue Jays, and Mariners are linked to the former Padre, who is expected to get offers in the four-to-five-year range.

Adrian Morejon’s drawing interest from Yankees, Blue Jays & 3-4 others. Mariners believed to be involved. Chance at 4-5 year deal.



Jays do like Morejon a lot as @MitchBannon said. Now a question of who offers what. $ usually talks. All things equal some see NYY as leaders here. — Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith) November 25, 2026

The Mariners' interest in Morejón was later disputed by The Seattle Times' Adam Jude. Jude notes that Seattle has checked in on Alex Vesia, Bryan Abreu, and Gregory Soto. So it looks like they're more in the market for setup arms, not necessarily high-leverage stoppers. The market for those arms sits in the $7-9 million per year range.

So even ignoring the Mariners, there are possibly five-to-six teams vying for the left-hander. That gives him a healthy market, with the looming deadline coming up on December 1. However, the left-hander should have a new deal in place before the month ends.

It makes sense, as he's one of the hardest-throwing relievers out there. His 99.4 MPH fastball ranks in the 98th percentile among MLB pitchers. He complements that with a sinker, a changeup, and a slider that can overpower hitters. The impressive raw stuff translated into a 32.5% strikeout rate, a 2.83 ERA, and a 2.34 expected ERA in 2026.

The Latest on Adrián Morejón's Free Agency

With David Bednar accepting the qualifying offer, Morejón became the best reliever on the market. All eyes will be on the type of deal he'll command. As noted in Nicholson-Smith's report, there are 3-4 other teams that weren't named.

The Yankees and Blue Jays are viewed as the top suitors, as the two American League East clubs are in an arm's race. Toronto already landed Kaima Taira to add velocity and depth to a rotation besieged by injuries in 2026. Both teams have their eyes on the division.

However, it's worth noting both teams already have an established ninth-inning stopper. Toronto has a controllable closer in Louis Varland, who won the AL Reliever of the Year Award. New York brought back their closer on the qualifying offer. So if those two teams are the finalists, there isn't an opportunity for him to close in 2027.

With that many teams in the race, the chances of a deal that goes four-plus years increase. The median crowdsourced projection on FanGraphs' Free Agent Tracker has Morejón landing a four-year, $64 million deal. MLB Trade Rumors predicts five years and $80 million, with the Cubs and Dodgers named as the destinations.

The deal that Morejón is looking at is what Tanner Scott got from the Dodgers after 2024. Scott signed a four-year, $72 million deal in free agency. But the question is will teams view him as a closer, a setup man, a high-leverage stopper, or some combination of the three. His likely role will dictate how much the market pays.

Of the top teams vying for Morejón, the Yankees make the most sense. While he might not be the closer in 2027, there is a path for him to take the role in 2028 when Bednar hits the open market.

Morejon was one of six free agents who declined the qualifying offer. The Padres would only receive a fourth-round pick as compensation, as they went over the Competitive Balance Tax threshold in 2026.