With Tarik Skubal agreeing to terms with the New York Mets, the top starting pitcher is out of the market. With just more than a week left, there will be urgency for teams to try to sign the top starters before the impending lockout causes a transaction freeze.

Skubal's free agency is a unique situation compared to the other starters on the market. His $450 million deal won't affect the next tier of pitchers waiting to find new contracts. But the impact it does have is that teams that have allocated funds to pursue Skubal may look to the next tier of free agents to solve their rotation issues.

Which Starting Pitchers Are Available After Tarik Skubal Signing?

Sep 7, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Logan Webb (62) throws a pitch against the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The pitchers to watch next in free agency are Freddy Peralta, Michael King, and Trevor Rogers. All three pitchers should have no shortage of suitors on the open market. Peralta has at least six teams potentially in play, and it wouldn't be a surprise if those same teams are looking at King and Rogers as well.

With Skubal out of the way, that means the bidding for these three pitchers may now begin. All three pitchers are projected to receive contracts in the $24-25 million per season, according to FanGraphs' Free Agent Tracker.

LHP Trevor Rogers: five years, $120 million

RHP Michael King: four years, $100 million

RHP Freddy Peralta: four years, $96 million

Another pitcher who could join this market is Giants ace Logan Webb. San Francisco could cash in on a pitcher-needy market and land an impact return that helps accelerate a rebuild. Webb has two years left on his current deal that will pay him a total of $47 million. Teams could view Webb as a cheaper alternative, although the cost will come in young talent rather than more years and dollars.

The Cubs, White Sox, Rays, Mets, Padres, and Braves were linked to Peralta. Presumably, those six teams are also monitoring King, Rogers, and Webb's situations. The Dodgers should join this market after losing out on Skubal, and the Mets can't be counted out either.

There is a short window to get these deals done. The Collective Bargaining Agreement expires on December 1, meaning there are only nine days left to sign players. With that looming deadline, there is a ton of urgency for teams to get their starting pitching needs taken care of. Especially if a protracted lockout results in months before they can add to their roster.