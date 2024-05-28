After Hat Leaks, Toronto Blue Jays' City Connect Jersey Now Leaks Online
The Toronto Blue Jays' City Connect jersey has apparently leaked online ahead of its May 30th release date.
The hat reportedly leaked online last week and now the jersey is out, per @CodifyBaseball on social media:
This is apparently Toronto's City Connect jersey...
What do you think?
By the end of this season, nine more teams will have released the special themed jerseys. Every uniform is supposed to tell a story, and we'll have to wait to learn exactly what this one is, but it looks like the jersey features the Toronto skyline with the famed CN Tower rising above all the rest.
The following comes from @UniWatch:
The Jays are scheduled to officially unveil their CC uniform next Thursday, May 30. The on-field debut is slated for the following day, May 31.
The Jays are one of nine MLB teams getting new City Connect uniforms this season. Here’s the rundown on the other eight teams:
- Phillies: Already debuted.
- Mets: Already debuted.
- Rays: Already debuted.
- Tigers: Already debuted.
- Guardians: Already debuted.
- Cardinals: Already unveiled; on-field debut scheduled for tomorrow, May 25.
- Twins: Scheduled to unveil on June 10 and debut on June 14; the design will apparently be loon-themed.
- Dodgers: Unveiling date uncertain; on-field debut scheduled for June 21. The jersey has apparently leaked.
City Connect jerseys are generally a mixed reaction among fans. While a lot of younger fans like them and think it's cool to differentiate from the usual look, a lot of older and more traditional fans are not fans.
