After Rojas Trade, Could Pablo Lopez be Next Marlins Player Dealt?

The Miami Marlins bolstered their pitching rotation Tuesday, agreeing to terms on a one-year, $8.5 million contract with free agent starting pitcher Johnny Cueto. The club traded shortstop Miguel Rojas to the Los Angeles Dodgers Wednesday evening. Could Pablo Lopez be the next Marlins player traded? Jack Vita speculates.

The Miami Marlins sent veteran shortstop Miguel Rojas in a trade to the Los Angeles Dodgers for infield prospect Jacob Amaya Wedneday evening, Bob Nightengale reports.

The Marlins also signed free agent starting pitcher Johnny Cueto to a one-year, $8.5 million deal. Trading Rojas and signing a veteran pitcher could signal more moves coming from the Marlins, including potentially trading one of their young starting pitchers.

Reigning National League Cy Young Award winner Sandy Alcantara appears to be the least likely among the group to be traded. Behind Alcantara, the Marlins have a surplus of young pitching, including Pablo Lopez, Trevor Rogers, Jesus Luzardo, Braxton Garrett, Edward Cabrera and Sixto Sanchez.

With an already deep pitching rotation, why would the Marlins sign Cueto, if they aren't at the very least keeping an open mind to trading a starting pitcher?

After Alcantara, Lopez has achieved the greatest amount of MLB success among the group. He has a cumulative 3.94 ERA since making his Major League debut in 2018. Lopez is under club control for two more years.

If the Marlins believe in the depth of their pitching staff, now might be the right time to deal Lopez for a prospect haul, if Marlins general manager Kim Ng sees receives a trade offer that she likes.

MLB insider Jon Morosi spoke about the possibility of a Lopez deal on MLB Network's morning program, MLB Hot Stove, on Tuesday.

There has been speculation around the sport that Lopez could be shopped. It will be interesting to see what the Marlins do from here.

