UPDATE: Walker Buehler's Agent Reveals Details Behind Robbing of Star Pitcher
UPDATE, 4:15 p.m. PT (Tuesday): Buehler's agent has spoken and updated the story. According to Field Level Media, which cited Buehler's agent, the incident actually took place during the final weekend of the regular season.
“Following Walker’s final regular season start on September 27th, he and a number of other players did not travel to Colorado for the final regular season series. That weekend, Walker and his wife McKenzie, were attending horse races at Santa Anita Park,” the statement read. “While walking from the (paddock) to their seats, Walker was unknowingly the victim of a snatch and grab robbery of his watch. The incident was reported to police and is currently under investigation. We are grateful Walker and McKenzie were not harmed and Walker is focused on the playoffs.”
Heading into a pivotal Game 3 on Tuesday night, Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler was robbed of a $100,000 watch over the weekend.
Per Jomboy Media on social media:
A mob robbed Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler of a watch worth more than $100K over the weekend while he was with his wife at a horse racing track in Arcadia, California
Buehler is scheduled to pitch tomorrow night's playoff game in San Diego
(via ABC7)
First and foremost, we all hope that Buehler is OK, both physically and emotionally. That's a traumatic thing to go through, especially in the presence of your wife.
The 30-year-old Kentucky native is set to take the ball on Tuesday against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. The series is currently tied at one game apiece.
In his first year back from Tommy John surgery, Buehler has struggled, going 1-6 with a 5.38 ERA in 16 starts. He struck out 64 batters in 75.1 big league innings.
Prior to the injury, Buehler was one of the best pitchers in all of baseball. He made the All-Star Game in both 2019 and 2021, going 30-8 in those two combined seasons. Buehler has also finished in the top ten of Cy Young voting in two different seasons.
First pitch between the Dodgers and Padres is set for 9:08 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Buehler will be opposed by right-hander Michael King for San Diego. He struck out 12 batters in a wild card round win against the Atlanta Braves last week.
