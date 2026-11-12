Alec Bohm Should Capitalize on a Weak Free-Agent Market at Third Base

For teams looking to upgrade the third base position, there aren't very many qualified candidates. This could be great news for former Phillies infielder Alec Bohm, who is the top free agent at his position.

FanSided's Robert Murray reports from the GM Meetings that Bohm could be one of the most popular players in free agency. Murray adds that teams view his best baseball is still ahead of him, and he's already secured meetings with both the New York Yankees and the New York Mets.

It's not surprising to see that Bohm has already met with the Mets. New York was one of the six suitors named by MLB.com's Mark Feinsand in October. There should be many more teams linked to the former No. 3 overall pick in the 2018 MLB Draft, as his market heats up.

How Alec Bohm Can Capitalize on a Weak Third Base Market

Sep 30, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Alec Bohm (28) rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Atlanta Braves in the tenth inning during game two of the Wildcard round for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bohm's free-agent value comes down to how teams view his overall body of work. Having just turned 30 and coming off a subpar season, he's a candidate to take a short-term deal and hit the market next winter. That should make him an attractive option for any club looking to fill a hole at third base.

Bohm did not get a qualifying offer from the Phillies, which means there is no draft-pick penalty for signing him. Teams interested in adding a right-handed bat to the middle of their lineup should do their due diligence on the former Phillie.

There aren't many viable third base options in the open market. Teams could try to lure Jazz Chisholm Jr. as a creative option, but he's more of an up-the-middle defender. Teruaki Sato and J.P. Crawford are also potential everyday options at the hot corner, although both are left-handed.

A team that's clearly out on both Crawford and Sato could move quickly to secure Bohm to solve their third-base needs. Especially one looking for a right-handed middle-of-the-order bat. The Yankees profile as one of those teams. Bohm's former club is another team short on right-hand impact, although they seem content to roll with top prospect Aidan Miller as a replacement.

In terms of right-handed bats, the other potential option is Eugenio Suárez. Suárez is in the twilight phase of his career and might have to settle on being a part-time player. Otherwise, teams are looking at utility infielder types such as Isiah Kiner-Falefa or Edmundo Sosa. With very few options, Bohm carries leverage going into his free agency.

What Could Hurt Alec Bohm's Earning Potential in Free Agency

Sep 30, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Alec Bohm (28) rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Atlanta Braves in the tenth inning during game two of the Wildcard round for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

His 2026 season started with a deep slump, but finished the season relatively well. Bohm slashed .274/.340/.433 with 14 home runs in his final 120 games. The early slump was deep enough to tank his full-season numbers, but that 120-game sample could be more indicative of his future production at the plate.

The biggest issue may be due to the contentious fit at third base. Bohm's never been a strong defender, but has had years where he was a passable defender. In 2024, his defense was 0 Defensive Runs Saved and +4 Outs Above Average. Otherwise, he's been a below-average defender for much of his career.

The other issue that hurts him in free agency is the lack of power for a corner infielder. Since 2022, Bohm averages just under 15 home runs per season and 16.8 home runs per 162 games.

But what he does well is that he's a strong hitter with men in scoring position. Over that same stretch, he averages 82.6 RBI per season and 93.6 per 162 games. That makes him more suitable to bat fourth or fifth in a lineup, where he's likely to get those at-bats.

Given the lack of power and below-average defense at third base, Bohm is essentially a 1.5-2.0 WAR player when healthy. For a relatively safe projection in that range, with the potential to unlock more slug from his bat, he should land quality offers in free agency.

The median crowd-sourced projection on FanGraphs' Free Agent Tracker has Bohm receiving a one-year deal worth $10 million. However, it's possible his deal could include incentives based on playing time.

Why There May Be More with Alec Bohm's Bat

Sep 30, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Alec Bohm (28) hits a solo home run against the Atlanta Braves in the tenth inning during game two of the Wildcard round for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There may be more power unlocked with a swing change. Bohm makes excellent swing decisions, with a 26.0% chase rate, and he only whiffs on 16.6% of his swings. The exit velocity metrics are also encouraging, with a 90.6 MPH average and a hard-hit rate of 43.8%. Those two metrics rank in the 78th and 69th percentile among MLB hitters.

However, the issue is making the right kind of contact. For his career, only 10% of his balls put into play are pulled in the air. In 2026, that figure dropped to 9.1%. Whoever signs him in free agency will have to address that one particular issue to get more slug out of his bat.

If his next team can unlock more slug, then it could be enough to make him an All-Star once again. His lone All-Star season came in 2024.