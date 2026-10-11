Six Teams That Could Chase Alec Bohm in Free Agency This Winter

One of the more polarizing free agents on the market will be former Philadelphia Phillies corner infielder Alec Bohm. The 30-year-old could benefit from a weak free-agent market at both corner infield spots to get an opportunity.

MLB.com's Mark Feinsand listed six potential suitors for Bohm's services this offseason. Those six teams are the Phillies, Mets, Angels, Twins, Cardinals, and Reds.

Bohm should hit free agency without a $23.15 million qualifying offer attached. It's unlikely the Phillies will want to commit that type of money to bring back Bohm, even on a one-year deal. So there shouldn't be anything restricting his market.

Given the nature of the offseason, Bohm is unlikely to sign before the Collective Bargaining Agreement negotiations play out. All signs point toward a possible protracted labor dispute, with the only questions being how it will impact the regular season's start and the number of games played. Given he's not a marquee free agent, Bohm is going to be sitting for a while.

Which Alec Bohm Suitors Make the Most Sense

Sep 30, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Alec Bohm (28) celebrates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run against the Atlanta Braves in the tenth inning during game two of the Wildcard round for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Off the bat, the Phillies and Mets don't make a lot of sense as Bohm suitors. In the Phillies' case, it doesn't make a lot of sense to run back a team that disappointed as much as it did. Given that Bohm is not a big power threat, they will likely let him reach free agency. The Phillies may be more interested in pursuing Luis Arraez and keeping Bryson Stott at third base.

For the Mets, they have a lot of aging contracts in their infield. Bo Bichette, Francisco Lindor, and Marcus Semien are entrenched in their infield. They also have the question of what to do with Jorge Polanco after a severe ankle injury essentially wiped out most of his season. Unless Bichette opts out of his deal, which seems unlikely, there isn't room for Bohm at either corner infield spot.

Bohm's likely best option for reestablishing value ahead of another free-agent trip would be a team that's willing to take him at third base. That team would be either the Angels, Reds or Cardinals. Denzer Guzman (.601), Ke'Bryan Hayes (.583), and Nolan Gorman (.580) all had a lower OPS than Bohm in 2026.

The team that makes the most sense of the three is the Cardinals. As Feinsand noted in his piece, Bohm grew up a fan of the Cardinals. St. Louis also represents the best possibility of contending while still being able to handle third base for as many innings as possible. That wouldn't be the case for the Reds, as he'd be subbed out for Hayes at third when they have a late lead.

The Twins are a bit of an odd fit, as that would require him to play first base. Bohm's home run numbers don't profile as well at that position compared to third base. That would only be an option if the third base opportunities aren't to his liking in the open market.

Why Alec Bohm Should Be Sought After in Free Agency

Sep 30, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Alec Bohm (28) and designated hitter Kyle Schwarber (12) celebrate after a win against the Atlanta Braves in game two of the Wildcard round for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bohm is coming off one of the worst seasons of his career, hitting .249 with 15 home runs, 88 RBI, and a .698 OPS. He started the season in a horrific slump, which weighed heavily on his full-season production.

There's also a case of attempting to evaluate the 2026 season. Through May 6, Bohm was slashing .159/.227/.206 for the season. That led to a two-game benching. Since returning to the lineup, his slash improved to .274/.340/.433 with 14 home runs in that span. The question is how much of that 120-game sample should be weighed vs. the first 35.

In addition to the down year with the bat, he struggled defensively. Both Defensive Runs Saved (-8) and Outs Above Average (-8) graded him poorly at third base. The grades are more mixed at first base, considering a much smaller sample. The one silver lining is that Bohm had a positive OAA at the hot corner in 2023 and 2024. So a team would be willing to roll the dice on him there.

Bohm has utility as someone who can fill in at either corner infield spot. He's not a big power bat, as he's only hit more than 15 home runs in a full season once in his career. That happened in 2023, when he slugged 20.

But where he excels is hitting with men in scoring position. In 972 plate appearances with men in scoring position, Bohm is a career .314 hitter. That's why he's posted at least 88 RBI in three of the past four seasons. Some of that can be attributed to hitting behind Kyle Schwarber, Trea Turner, and Bryce Harper over the years, but he's shown an ability to drive in runs.

That alone makes him a useful addition to the middle of any team's lineup. He profiles best as a cleanup hitter, where he's most likely to hit with men in scoring position and two outs.

Feinsand predicts that Bohm will sign to something close to what Josh Bell got from the Cleveland Guardians after the 2022 season. Bell signed a two-year, $30 million deal to be the Guardians' first baseman. The deal he likely will agree to could allow him to reach free agency next winter if he has a strong 2027 season.