Brewers vs. Phillies Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Thursday, Sept. 24

The Philadelphia Phillies host the Milwaukee Brewers in the rubber match of a three-game set on Thursday night.

The Phillies won the series opener 6-4 in a back-and-forth affair before the Brewers bounced back with a 4-1 win last night.

Milwaukee is now one win away from the 100-win mark, while the Phillies look to secure their Wild Card position.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Brewers vs. Phillies on Wednesday, Sept. 23.

Brewers vs. Phillies Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Brewers +1.5 (-193)

Phillies -1.5 (+158)

Moneyline

Brewers +113

Phillies -136

Total

7.5 (Over -119/Under -101)

Brewers vs. Phillies Probable Pitchers

Brewers: Bryse Wilson (0-0, 3.67 ERA)

Phillies: Andrew Painter (3-10, 5.59 ERA)

Bryse Wilson will return from the injured list to start against his former team. He’s been solid for the Brewers but hasn’t pitched since Aug. 30.

Andrew Painter is looking to bounce back from allowing four runs on as many hits in 5.1 innings at Citi Field. He allowed just one run on six hits in five innings against the Braves in his previous start.

Brewers vs. Phillies How to Watch

Date: Thursday, Sept. 24

Time: 6:05 p.m. ET

Venue: Citizens Bank Park

How to Watch (TV): BREW, NBCSP

Brewers record: 99-59

Phillies record: 87-71

Brewers vs. Phillies Best MLB Prop Bets

Phillies Best MLB Prop Bet

Alec Bohm OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (-121)

Alec Bohm is riding a modest four-game hitting streak, going 7 for 16 with two runs scored and four RBI in that span. He had a five-game hitting streak prior to that, and he’s 15 for 38 (.395) with three runs scored and eight RBI in his last 10 games.

This is a night where the Phillies have a chance to take it to the Brewers with Wilson starting. I expect Bohm to stay hot, and he’s been batting fifth in the order, which should give him plenty of opportunity to pick up a run or drive one in.

Brewers vs. Phillies Prediction and Pick

I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily MLB best bets column, Walk-Off Wagers:

Andrew Painter has been a different pitcher in his second stint with the Phillies this season. After posting a 7.06 ERA in his first 14 games, Painter has allowed 24 runs in 55.2 innings (3.88 ERA) in 10 starts since being recalled.

Bryse Wilson is expected to return and throw a few innings for the Brewers, but that doesn’t give me much confidence.

The Phillies also have a bit more to play for in the final games of the season. Sure, the Brewers want to get to the coveted 100-win mark for the first time in franchise history, but Philadelphia still needs to secure its Wild Card spot – and is battling for seeding there.

I’ll take the Phillies as home favorites in the final game of this three-game set.

Pick: Phillies -136

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