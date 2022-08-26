All of Friday's 15 Major League Baseball Games Free to Watch on MLB.TV

In celebration of the 20-year anniversary of MLB.TV, Major League Baseball has made all of Friday's games available to fans to watch for free on MLB.TV.

Though we didn't know it at the time, August 26, 2002 was a historic day for Major League Baseball and the streaming world.

The Texas Rangers-New York Yankees game that was played that day was the first ever live-stream of a regular season game in any professional sports league.

20 years later, just about every sport — at the professional, semi-professional, minor league, collegiate and high school level — is available for streaming in some capacity.

To celebrate, Major League Baseball has gifted its fans a full slate of free games Friday, all available for viewing on MLB.TV.

Here's a look at all of Friday's games, complete with start times and probable starters:

6:40 p.m. ET Los Angeles Dodgers (Anderson) at Miami Marlins (Nance)

7:05 p.m. ET Cincinnati Reds (Minor) at Washington Nationals (Cavalli)

7:05 p.m. ET Pittsburgh Pirates (Wilson) at Philadelphia Phillies (Falter)

7:07 p.m. ET Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim (Detmers) at Toronto Blue Jays (White)

7:10 p.m. ET Colorado Rockies (Kuhl) at New York Mets (Bassitt)

7:10 p.m. ET Tampa Bay Rays (Chargois) at Boston Red Sox (Wacha)

8:05 p.m. ET Detroit Tigers (Alexander) at Texas Rangers (Otto)

8:10 p.m. ET Baltimore Orioles (Bradish) at Houston Astros (McCullers Jr.)

8:10 p.m. ET San Diego Padres (Musgrove) at Kansas City Royals (Bubic)

8:10 p.m. ET San Francisco Giants (Wood) at Minnesota Twins (Ryan)

8:10 p.m. ET Arizona Diamondbacks (Henry) at Chicago White Sox (Cueto)

8:10 p.m. ET Chicago Cubs (Steele) at Milwaukee Brewers (Peralta)

8:15 p.m. ET Atlanta Braves (Strider) at St. Louis Cardinals (Quintana)

9:40 p.m. ET New York Yankees (Cole) at Oakland Athletics (Sears)

10:10 p.m. ET Cleveland Guardians (Bieber) at Seattle Mariners (Gilbert)