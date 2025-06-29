Chris Bassitt Struggles to Historic Proportions as Toronto Blue Jays Get Routed By Red Sox
Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Chris Bassitt struggled to historic proportions on Saturday afternoon as the Jays were beaten 15-1 by the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park.
Per @StatsCentre on social media:
#BlueJays pitchers to go 2 innings or fewer while allowing at least 8 hits and 8 earned runs in a game:
Chris Bassitt (Today against BOS)
Dana Eveland (May 22, 2010 vs ARI)
Brett Cecil (May 14, 2010 vs TEX)
Lance Painter (September 28, 2000 vs BAL)
Juan Guzman (May 5, 1994 vs KC)
Bassitt gave up nine runs (eight earned) over just two innings. He walked four and struck out three. The disastrous outing was a major blight on what's been a solid season overall for the veteran. Even with the performance, he's still 7-4 with a 4.29 ERA.
The 36-year-old is an 11-year veteran of the Chicago White Sox, Oakland Athletics, New York Mets and Blue Jays. An All-Star in 2021, he is 79-60 for his career with a 3.64 ERA. He has five different seasons of double-digit wins. Set to be a free agent at the end of the season, he's also been remarkably durable, making 30 starts or more in each of the last three campaigns. He's also tied for the league lead in starts this year with 17.
Toronto is 44-38 on the season and currently in possession of the second wild card spot in the American League. They'll take on the Red Sox again on Sunday at 1:35 p.m. ET as Eric Lauer (TOR) battles with Walker Buehler (BOS).
Related MLB Stories
GREAT GIVEAWAY: The Yankees are giving away the bobblehead of the summer this August, when they recreate the iconic "Seinfeld" episode with George Costanza sleeping under his desk. CLICK HERE:
BROTHERHOOD: After the horrific comments hurled at Diamondbacks' second baseman Ketel Marte recently, NBA player Karl-Anthony Towns issued a supportive comment. CLICK HERE:
TIGERS HEADED TO THE WS?: The Detroit Tigers are headed to the World Series, based on organizational history. CLICK HERE:
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.