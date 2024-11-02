Anthony Rizzo Enters Free Agency as New York Yankees Decline Club Option
The New York Yankees have officially declined their 2025 club option for first baseman Anthony Rizzo, the team announced Saturday.
Rizzo, 35, would have been paid $17 million next season had his option been picked up. Instead, he will get a $6 million buyout and become a free agent.
In 92 regular season games this year, Rizzo hit .228 with eight home runs, 35 RBI, a .637 OPS and 0.2 WAR. He then proceeded to hit .267 with zero home runs, zero RBI, a .721 OPS and a 0.06 Win Probability Added in the postseason, going just 2-for-16 in the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
The Yankees acquired Rizzo from the Chicago Cubs at the 2021 trade deadline, upgrading at first base as they tried to get their lineup over the hump. He contributed eight home runs, 21 RBI and 0.5 WAR in 49 games down the stretch – adding a solo home run in the AL Wild Card Game – then added 32 home runs, 75 RBI and a 2.3 WAR across 130 games in 2022.
Rizzo was out for the second half of 2023 with post-concussion syndrome, and he suffered a right forearm fracture this past June. Just as the playoffs were about to get underway, Rizzo fractured two fingers and missed the ALDS.
The banged-up veteran does have quite the impressive resume to his name, however, doing most of his damage as a member of the Cubs. Rizzo was an All-Star in 2014, 2015 and 2016, helping Chicago win the World Series in the last of those three campaigns.
Rizzo also earned NL MVP votes every year from 2014 to 2018, winning a Silver Slugger in 2016 and Gold Gloves in 2016, 2018, 2019 and 2020. Between 2014 and 2020, Rizzo hit .280 with an .893 OPS, averaging 32 home runs, 103 RBI, eight stolen bases and a 5.1 WAR per 162 games along the way.
Over the last four seasons, Rizzo has hit .236 with a .746 OPS and an average of 26 home runs, 74 RBI, four stolen bases and a 1.6 WAR per 162 games. The once-reliable iron man has also failed to play in 100 games in each of the last two seasons.
Still, Rizzo ranks eighth among active position players in career games played, in addition to ranking 10th in RBI, 12th in home runs, 13th in runs, 13th in total bases, 14th in hits and 19th in WAR.
Rizzo has earned over $129 million in his professional career. Spotrac has his market value for this upcoming offseason pegged at $2 million over one year, which seems like an attractive price for an experienced first baseman like Rizzo.
Free agents are permitted to sign with new teams starting at 5 p.m. ET on Monday.
