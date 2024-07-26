All-Star Yandy Díaz Rejoins Tampa Bay Rays as Trade Rumors Continue to Swirl
The Tampa Bay Rays have removed first baseman Yandy Díaz from the restricted list, the club announced Friday afternoon.
Tampa Bay initially placed Díaz on the restricted list on July 20, and he went unpaid over the next week as a result. He has not appeared in a game since before the All-Star break due to unspecified personal matters.
Díaz did not join the Rays for their road series against the New York Yankees last weekend, nor did he travel with the team to Canada to take on the Toronto Blue Jays from Tuesday to Thursday. Manager Kevin Cash has confirmed that Díaz's restricted list stint was non-disciplinary, and that he remained in daily communication with the team through it all.
As of Wednesday, Cash still didn't have a timetable for Díaz's return. However, when Cash spoke to the media Friday morning, he said he expected Díaz to be back on the roster in short order.
Díaz will indeed be active against the Cincinnati Reds on Friday, returning just in time for the start of the Rays' six-game homestand.
Díaz has been mentioned as a potential piece the Rays could trade ahead of next Tuesday's deadline, although it remains to be seen if Tampa Bay is willing to continue selling after sending All-Star outfielder Randy Arozarena to the Seattle Mariners late Thursday night.
MLB.com's Mark Feinsand reported Friday afternoon that the Rays are expected to listen to calls on Díaz, with the Mariners, Houston Astros and Pittsburgh Pirates standing out as teams that could possibly have interest.
Díaz is currently batting .273 with eight home runs, 46 RBI, a .726 OPS and a 1.0 WAR through 94 games this season. Those are all sharp declines from his numbers in 2023, when he hit .330 with 22 home runs, 78 RBI a .932 OPS and a 5.2 WAR.
All of that helped Díaz earn a spot in his first All-Star Game, on top of winning a Silver Slugger Award and finishing sixth in AL MVP voting.
The soon-to-be 33-year-old infielder is on the books for $10 million next season, and he has a $12 million club option on his contract for 2026.
Tampa Bay, sitting at 52-51, is 9.5 games back in the AL East and 4.0 games back in the AL Wild Card race. The small market club entered 2024 with their highest Opening Day payroll in franchise history, though, so moving off their more expensive pieces would be in-character.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our FanNation on SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.