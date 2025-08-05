All-Star Houston Astros Infielder Decides Against Surgery; Will Rehab Injury
One of the Houston Astros best players will make an attempt to return this season from a serious injury.
All-Star third baseman Isaac Paredes has been out since July 20 due to a right-hamstring strain.
According to a report on "X" from The Athletic's Astros beat writer Chandler Rome, Paredes had an option for surgery, but the recovery timeline would have been a six-month plan according to team general manager Dana Brown, which would keep him out the rest of the year.
Rather than undergoing the surgery and miss the rest of the season, Paredes received a PRP (platelet-rich plasma) injection in his hamstring. Paredes will attempt to rehab and return this season.
Brown didn't say the severity of the strain or when Paredes would be expected to return.
Brown said Paredes would have to undergo a "long period" of rest before beginning any activities, per Rome's report.
Paredes is in the middle of his second year of arbitration. He was acquired by Houston in the trade that sent outfielder Kyle Tucker to the Chicago Cubs on Dec. 13, 2024. Before that, the Cubs acquired Paredes in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays on July 28, 2024.
In 52 games with the Cubs, Paredes scored 23 runs and hit six doubles and three home runs with 25 RBIs. He slashed .223/.325/.307 with a.632 OPS.
Paredes has bounced back with the Astros. He's scored 51 times in 94 games and has hit 15 doubles, a triple and 19 home runs with 50 RBIs. He's slashed .259/.359/.470 with an .829 OPS.
Entering Monday, the Houston Astros had a 62-50 record and a 2.5-game lead in the American League West.
