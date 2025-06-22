Astros vs. Angels Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Sunday, June 22
The Houston Astros and Los Angeles Angels are set to face off in an AL West rubber match on Sunday afternoon.
The Astros won the series opener in extra innings, but then the Angels bounced back in a big way on Saturday, beating them by a final score of 9-1. The Astros head into Sunday's action with a relatively comfortable five-game lead on the AL West, but they shouldn't get complacent against a surprisingly tough Angels team.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for this divisional matchup.
Astros vs. Angels Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line
- Astros -1.5 (+146)
- Angels +1.5 (-176)
Moneyline
- Astros -108
- Angels -108
Total
- Over 9 (-108)
- Under 9 (-112)
Astros vs. Angels Probable Pitchers
- Houston: Ryan Gusto, RHP (4-3, 4.31 ERA)
- Los Angeles: Kyle Hendricks, RHP (5-6, 4.79 ERA)
Astros vs. Angels How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, June 22
- Time: 4:07 p.m. ET
- Venue: Angel Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network West, Space City Home Network, KCOP 13
- Astros Record: 44-33
- Angels Record: 37-39
Astros vs. Angels Best MLB Prop Bet
- Kyle Hendricks UNDER 3.5 Strikeouts (-122) via FanDuel
Kyle Hendricks is recording just 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings pitched this season, and he has failed to reach four strikeouts in two of his last three starts. Today, he'll face an Astros offense that has struck out on just 20.7% of plate appearances over the past 30 days, the seventh-best mark in that time frame. This seems like a great opportunity to take the UNDER in Hendricks' strikeout total.
Astros vs. Angels Prediction and Pick
In today's edition of Walk-Off Wagers, I broke down why I'm backing the Astros to take care of business in Los Angeles:
The Astros and Angels are set to face off in an AL West showdown between two teams who are trending in opposite directions. The Astros rank seventh in the Majors in OPS over the past two weeks, while the Angels rank 27th at .637 while also batting just .211. With the starting pitchers largely a wash with Ryan Gusto (4.31 ERA) set to take on Kyle Hendricks (4.79 ERA), I'm going to take the hotter of the two offenses to get the job done.
Pick: Astros -110
