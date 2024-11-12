Tanner Houck Open to Contract Extension With Boston Red Sox, Per Report
Tanner Houck enjoyed quite the breakout season in 2024, and it could turn out to be the first of many impressive campaigns he strings together for the Boston Red Sox.
Houck recently sat down with The Boston Herald's Gabrielle Starr, breaking down everything from his injury history to his relationship with Chris Sale. One of the topics that came up was a potential contract extension with the Red Sox, and the 28-year-old righty confirmed that he is very much interested in remaining in Boston long-term.
“I’m always open to (extension) conversations," Houck told Starr. "I love Boston. And in the fall, leaves changing, this is what I want. This is right up my alley."
The Red Sox have Houck under team control for another three seasons, meaning he won't hit free agency until the end of 2027. That didn't stop Boston from locking down starting pitcher Brayan Bello and shortstop/center fielder Ceddanne Rafaela this past spring, though, despite the fact that neither of them had even come close to reaching arbitration.
Houck is arbitration eligible for the first time this winter. MLB Trade Rumors is projecting him to earn $4.5 million in 2025.
Back in May, Houck confirmed that he and the Red Sox had previously had discussions about a new contract. He then went on to make his first All-Star Game and rank third on the team with a 3.5 WAR.
Houck finished the year 9-10 with a 3.12 ERA, 1.142 WHIP, and 154 strikeouts in 30 starts. It was a vast improvement over his first full season as a starter in 2023, when he suffered a facial fracture and went 6-10 with a 5.01 ERA, 1.368 WHIP, 99 strikeouts and a 1.3 WAR.
This wasn't the first time Houck showed promise, either. He went 9-9 with a 3.02 ERA, 1.123 WHIP, 164 strikeouts and a 4.5 WAR between 2020 and 2022, until a back injury shelved him for several months.
While Houck recognized that an extension was not set in stone, he still assured fans that he would give it his all for as long as he is in Boston.
"If (an extension) happens, great. If it doesn’t happen, no hard feelings by any means," Houck said to Starr. "Ultimately, teams got to do what’s best for them and what they feel is best. If I’m part of the plan, great. If not, while I have time here, I will continue to give everything I have for the city, in blood, sweat and tears."
Outside of Bello, the Red Sox have yet to shore up their starting rotation for the future.
James Paxton retired, while Nick Pivetta entered free agency with a qualifying offer he may not accept. Lucas Giolito has a $14 million team option for 2026, but the 30-year-old veteran missed all of 2024 due to elbow surgery.
And although Boston has Garrett Whitlock under contract for $31.75 million over the next four years, he may wind up getting moved to the bullpen anyways. Even Kutter Crawford, who won't hit free agency until 2029, has been held up as a prime candidate to get traded this offseason.
The Red Sox are likely to go big-game hinting for an ace at some point in the next few months, but taking care of business with Houck could prove fruitful in its own right.
