Arizona Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte Getting Day Off After Inking Contract Extension

Ketel Marte inked a six-year, $116.5 million deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday, but he won't be starting at second base against the New York Yankees on Thursday.

Bronx, New York, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte (4) reacts after hitting an RBI single during the second inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Ketel Marte, who scored a big payday on Wednesday, will get the day off Thursday.

The second baseman is not in the Arizona Diamondbacks' starting lineup for their series finale against the New York Yankees. Marte's break comes in the immediate aftermath of the Diamondbacks inking him a six-year, $116.5 million contract, which will keep him in Phoenix through at least 2030.

Marte enjoyed a career year in 2024, batting .292 with 36 home runs, 95 RBIs, a .932 OPS and a 6.8 WAR. He made his second All-Star appearance, won a Silver Slugger and finished third in NL MVP voting.

Through the first six games of the season, Marte is batting .292 with two doubles, one RBI, an .808 OPS and a -0.1 WAR. The 31-year-old went 1-for-2 with an RBI and two walks Wednesday, mere hours afterhis extension was announced.

Utility man Garrett Hampson will start at second in Marte's place, batting eighth in the lineup. He is 0-for-1 with a walk so far this season.

Here is the full lineup the Diamondbacks are trotting out Thursday:

1. Corbin Carroll, RF
2. Geraldo Perdomo, SS
3. Pavin Smith, 1B
4. Josh Naylor, DH
5. Lourdes Gurriel Jr., LF
6. Eugenio Suárez, 3B
7. Alek Thomas, CF
8. Garrett Hampson, 2B
9. Jose Herrera, C
SP: Merrill Kelly, RHP

First pitch from Chase Field is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET.

