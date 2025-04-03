Philadelphia Phillies Pitchers Combine For Historic Start to 2025 Season
The Philadelphia Phillies' pitching staff was held up as one of the best in baseball entering 2025, and they have certainly lived up to expectations thus far.
Zack Wheeler took the mound against the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday, notching the win after allowing just three hits and one earned run in 7.0 innings of work. He racked up 10 strikeouts before handing the ball off to relievers Matt Strahm and José Alvarado, who added a combined four strikeouts of their own en route to closing out the 5-1 victory.
Philadelphia's pitchers have tossed at least 11 strikeouts in each of their first five games. According to OptaSTATS, that is the longest streak by any team to start a regular season in the modern era, which dates back to 1901.
Wheeler's 18 strikeouts lead all of MLB through one week of action. Alvarado is up to seven punchouts through just 3.0 innings.
Even Aaron Nola, who gave up five earned runs in his first start of the year, recorded eight strikeouts in his 5.1-inning appearance.
On the whole, Philadelphia is averaging 13.2 strikeouts per game. The Los Angeles Dodgers rank second with 11.4 per game, while the Houston Astros, Arizona Diamondbacks and Tampa Bay Rays are the only other team to average double digits.
Taijuan Walker will make his first start of the season in Thursday afternoon's finale against the Rockies. The 32-year-old right-hander is only in the rotation because Ranger Suárez is on he injured list with back tightness.
First pitch from Citizens Bank Park is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. ET.
