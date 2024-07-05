Arizona Diamondbacks' Christian Walker Reportedly a 'Dream Target' For Houston Astros
The Houston Astros are interested in acquiring Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Christian Walker ahead of the MLB Trade Deadline, The New York Post's Jon Heyman reported Thursday night.
This goes beyond tepid interest, though. According to Heyman, Walker is the Astros' 'dream target' as they try to solidify their standing in the race for the AL West.
"The Astros, now a clear threat to win the West yet again, seek a starter (or two) and a hitter (possibly a 1B if it’s a clear upgrade)," Heyman wrote. "Their dream target is thought to be Diamondbacks 1B Christian Walker, a free agent to be."
Walker has hardly ever been considered a star, but he has slowly established himself as of the best all-around first baseman in the league over the past few years. Between 2022 and 2023, Walker totaled 69 home runs and 197 RBI while winning Gold Gloves in both seasons.
This year, Walker has been on an even more impressive pace. Through 87 games, he is batting .271 with an .871 OPS – both career-highs – on top of 22 home runs and 62 RBI.
Still, Walker was running in sixth place in All-Star voting among NL first basemen before Bryce Harper locked up the starting spot. He could still make it as a reserve, which will be named on Sunday.
Walker has been a constant in the Diamondbacks' offense as well, missing just five games over the last three seasons combined.
It remains to be seen if Arizona is willing to part ways with Walker, a 33-year-old on the verge of hitting free agency. After all, they did shell out some serious cash to improve their roster this past offseason, coming off of a National League pennant and an appearance in the World Series.
As the Diamondbacks get healthier, perhaps they can make a surge in the NL Wild Card race before the end of the month. If they fall out of contention, however, maybe Walker will be offered up on the trade market after all.
And if Walker is truly available, it appears Houston will be one of the top contenders to land his services.
The Astros have been leaning on veteran Jon Singleton and utility man Mauricio Dubón at first base ever since releasing José Abreu in mid-June. Without their high-priced former All-Star manning the position, it makes sense that Houston wants to replace him with another impact bat, especially a reliable power hitter like Walker.
Heyman mentioned Chicago White Sox outfielder Luis Robert Jr. as another significant position player who could be on the move. Diamondbacks veterans Joc Pederson and Eugenio Suarez, as well as Tampa Bay Rays infielders Isaac Paredes or Yandy Diaz, were also brought up as potential options to get dealt before the trade deadline.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.