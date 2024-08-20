Arizona Diamondbacks Signing Luis Guillorme in Wake of Ketel Marte's Injury
The Arizona Diamondbacks are signing infielder Luis Guillorme to a major league contract, El Extrabase's Daniel Álvarez-Montes reported Tuesday afternoon.
Guillorme was designated for assignment by the Los Angeles Angels on Friday, then released on Sunday. The Angels initially acquired the 29-year-old veteran in a trade with the Atlanta Braves in May, agreeing to send either cash considerations or a player to be named later in return.
According to Álvarez-Montes, Guillorme has already joined the Diamondbacks ahead of their road game against the Miami Marlins on Tuesday night.
Prior to his turbulent 2024 campaign, Guillorme was with the New York Mets from 2018 to 2023. He hit .261 with five home runs, 48 RBI, a .677 OPS and a 2.9 WAR over the course of his six seasons in Queens, playing in an average of 56 games a year.
Through 59 games this season, Guillorme is batting .218 with zero home runs, six RBI, a .575 OPS and a -0.2 WAR.
Guillorme's arrival comes just two days removed from All-Star second baseman Ketel Marte spraining his left ankle. Marte was placed on the 10-day injured list on Monday and could very well miss the rest of August.
Kevin Newman started in Marte's place on Monday, going 0-for-3 with a strikeout. He is now batting .278 with a .688 OPS and a 2.1 WAR on the season.
Blaze Alexander was seen as the other internal replacement option for Marte. Through 61 games this season, Alexander is batting .247 with a .664 OPS and a 0.0 WAR.
Both Newman and Alexander have logged more time at shortstop than second base this season, however, providing regular relief for Geraldo Perdomo after he suffered a torn right meniscus in April. The 2023 All-Star is batting .280 with a .703 OPS and 2.1 WAR, and has since resumed everyday shortstop duties.
Even with Perdomo back to full strength and Newman and Alexander both in-house, the Diamondbacks' front office has decided to add Guillorme to the mix regardless. Guillorme has experience at shortstop and third base, but the above-average defender has primarily served as a second baseman at the MLB level.
It remains to be seen what corresponding move Arizona will make to free up space for Guillorme, or when exactly they plan to formalize the deal and activate the veteran infielder.
