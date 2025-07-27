Arizona Diamondbacks Star's Mother Praises Ichiro Ahead of Hall of Fame Induction
Corbin Carroll is the face of the Arizona Diamondbacks, and he is set to hold onto that title through the end of his eight-year contract extension.
But before the D-backs selected their franchise right fielder in the first round of the 2019 MLB Draft, he had other allegiances.
Carroll was born and raised in Seattle, just as Ichiro Suzuki was breaking into the big leagues in a major way. The half-Taiwanese Carroll grew up a fan of Ichiro, who played 14 seasons with the Mariners and was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York, on Sunday.
Carroll's mother, Pey-Lin, shared a photo of her then-4-year-old son decked out in Mariners gear, eating cotton candy and watching Ichiro on June 5, 2005. Seattle beat the Tampa Bay Devil Rays that day, but it was Richie Sexson who got to play the hero with a walk-off double in the bottom of the ninth.
In the caption, Pey-Lin called Ichiro the greatest of all time and congratulated him on his "100% earned" hall of fame induction.
Through 433 career MLB games, Carroll has racked up 412 hits, 72 home runs, 79 doubles, 39 triples, 104 stolen bases, 170 walks, 214 RBIs and 18 outfield assists. To that point in his career, Suzuki had 621 hits, 26 home runs, 81 doubles, 22 triples, 115 stolen bases, 126 walks, 182 RBIs and 26 outfield assists.
