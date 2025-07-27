Jarren Duran on Historic Hot Streak as Boston Red Sox Trade Rumors Swirl
The Boston Red Sox have a glut of outfielders on their big league roster, leading many fans and pundits to believe that the front office could offload one before this week's trade deadline.
Jarren Duran, meanwhile, is doing everything he can to prove his worth to the club.
The 28-year-old left fielder went 3-for-4 with two triples and a double against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday, scoring one run and driving in two more en route to his team's 4-2 win. It marked the first multi-triple game of Duran's career, on top of bringing his season total to an American League-leading 12.
Duran led MLB with 14 triples in 2024, when he was named an All-Star and a member of the All-MLB Second Team. Over his last 245 games, Duran has 26 triples.
The Red Sox's former director of media relations, J.P. Long, noted that Duran has more triples than eight entire MLB teams since the start of last season. He also relayed that Duran is the first AL player with 25-plus triples over a 250-game span since Curtis Granderson did so with the Detroit Tigers between 2007 and 2008.
Duran is hitting .259 with a .758 OPS so far in 2025, compared to his .288 batting average and .832 OPS between 2023 and 2024. He is on pace to finish the season with 14 home runs, 40 doubles, 24 stolen bases, 89 runs and a 4.4 WAR, down from the 21 home runs, 48 doubles, 34 stolen bases, 111 runs and 8.7 WAR he racked up in 2024.
Still, considering he owns a .292 batting average and 1.053 OPS since June 29, Duran has managed to provide plenty of value with his bat this season.
As long as rookie infielder Marcelo Mayer is out with a strained right wrist, the Red Sox can move Ceddanne Rafaela to second base, keep Masataka Yoshida at designated hitter and roll with an outfield of Duran, Roman Anthony and Wilyer Abreu. So for now, Duran isn't quite as expendable as he may have seemed a few weeks back.
Mayer won't be out forever, though, and top prospect Jhostynxon Garcia is an outfielder as well. Even if the Red Sox don't part ways with an outfielder prior to the July 31 deadline, a reckoning could certainly come this winter.
Boston has control of Duran through the end of the 2028 season.
