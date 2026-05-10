Astros' Carlos Correa to Undergo Surgery Monday: Instant AL Impact

The 2026 Major League Baseball has been a struggle for the Houston Astros, to say the least.

Houston is 16-24 on the season and the hits have come hard so far this season with the most notable and most recent being the club losing infielder Carlos Correa for the season. It was shared that he needed season-ending surgery on a torn tendon in his ankle. On Sunday, MLB.com's Brian McTaggart reported that Correa is scheduled to have surgery on Monday to repair the tendon.

"Astros source: Carlos Correa will undergo surgery Monday morning in Houston to repair the tendon in his left ankle," McTaggart wrote.

American League Impact

May 1, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa (1) reacts after hitting a solo home run against the Boston Red Sox during the third inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

American League West

The Astros have been the darlings of the American League West for years at this point. The Seattle Mariners won the division in 2025, but the Astros have been dominant over the last decade. Houston has won seven AL West titles since 2017. Only the Mariners (2025) and Athletics (2020) have been able to win a title during the Astros' dominant run.

This move with Correa officially going in for surgery and being done for the season feels like the end of an era. The Astros are 16-24 on the season, have the worst pitching in baseball, and just lost one of their biggest stars for the entire season. Last year, it seemed like the Astros were dead in the water, but they turned things around and still went 87-75. This year, it doesn't feel the same. The Astros had one of the most dominant runs in baseball in recent memory, but it seems to be over.

American League In General

Houston has been a threat to win the World Series pretty much every year since 2017 and earned two titles (2017 and 2022) over that stretch. The Astros won four American League pennants in general (2017, 2019, 2021 and 2022). Barring some sort of miraculous turnaround, we're seeing the end of the Astros dynasty right in front of our eyes.

Who will be next, though? The New York Yankees are the best team in the American League right now, but they always are good. The Toronto Blue Jays were fun last year, but have been injured this season. The Boston Red Sox have been a disappointment. The Tampa Bay Rays have been very good, but they don't seem like a potential dynasty pick. The Detroit Tigers are a mess. The Cleveland Guardians are good, but don't scare you. The Mariners should be better than they have been. The pick would be the Yankees, but frankly no team in the American League seems ready to pick up the baton and be the best team consistently for the foreseeable future.