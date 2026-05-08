Braves vs. Dodgers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, May 8

Two of the best teams in the National League face off on Friday night, as the Atlanta Braves (26-12) take on the Los Angeles Dodgers (23-14).

The Dodgers are behind the Braves in the standings, but they find themselves as small favorites at home in this series opener.

Chris Sale (2.14 ERA) is on the mound for the Braves, and he’s been one of the best pitchers in MLB this season, leading Atlanta to a 6-1 record in his seven starts. The Dodgers will counter with youngster Emmet Sheehan, who enters this game with a 5.23 ERA.

Sheehan has led L.A. to a 3-3 record in six starts, allowing four or more runs in three of those outings.

That could be a problem against the Braves’ offense, which is one of the best in MLB through the first month-plus of the 2026 season.

Here’s a breakdown of the odds, my favorite prop and a prediction for this marquee matchup in MLB on May 8.

Braves vs. Dodgers Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Braves -1.5 (+156)

Dodgers +1.5 (-190)

Moneyline

Braves: +100

Dodgers: -120

Total

8 (Over -110/Under -110)

Braves vs. Dodgers Probable Pitchers

Atlanta: Chris Sale (6-1, 2.14 ERA)

Los Angeles: Emmet Sheehan (2-1, 5.23 ERA)

Braves vs. Dodgers How to Watch

Date: Friday, May 8

Time: 10:10 p.m. EST

Venue: Dodger Stadium

How to Watch (TV): BravesVision, ESPN Unlimited, Sportsnet L.A.

Braves record: 26-12

Dodgers record: 23-14

Braves vs. Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bets

Braves Best MLB Prop Bet

Chris Sale UNDER 2.5 Earned Runs Allowed (-150)

I’m going all in on Chris Sale in this game, as he’s allowed one or fewer runs in six of his seven outings in the 2026 season.

Yes, Sale allowed six runs in a loss against the Los Angeles Angels, but he still ranks in the 84th percentile in expected ERA. Sale isn’t allowing a ton of baserunners, giving up just 26 hits and 12 walks in 42.0 innings of work.

The Dodgers have a top-five offense in runs scored this season, but Sale hasn’t even allowed two runs in multiple outings this season. I think we’re getting a really solid cushion on this prop on Friday night.

Braves vs. Dodgers Prediction and Pick

Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s MLB Best Bets column why Atlanta is a great upset bet in Los Angeles:

The Braves are tied with the New York Yankees and Chicago Cubs for the best record in MLB this season, yet they find themselves as road underdogs on Friday night against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Chris Sale (2.14 ERA) is on the mound, and he's been one of the best pitchers in MLB this season, leading the Braves to a 6-1 record while allowing one or fewer runs in six of his seven starts. Sale ranks in the 84th percentile in expected ERA and the 89th percentile in expected batting average against.

So, I think he’s worth a shot against the Dodgers and Emmet Sheehan, who has allowed four or more runs in three of his six starts. The Dodgers are just 3-3 in those games, and Sheehan currently sits in the 42nd percentile in expected ERA.

Both of these teams rank in the top five in MLB in runs scored, batting average and OPS on offense, so I’m going to side with the better starting pitcher in this matchup.

Atlanta has a plus-32 run differential in Sale’s seven starts in 2026.

Pick: Braves Moneyline (+100 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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