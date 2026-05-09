Latest Yordan Álvarez Report Quiets MLB Trade Buzz

The Houston Astros have been one of the biggest stunners in baseball so far this season, and not in a good way.

Houston is 16-23 on the season and is just one game ahead of the Los Angeles Angels for last place in the American League West. That's not all, though. The Angels actually have the worst record in the American League overall. So, the Astros are just one game away from having the worst record in the American League as well.

The Astros have the worst pitching in baseball and it doesn't help that the club lost infielder Carlos Correa for the season as well. Houston, there is a problem.

Right now, the Astros are 4 1/2 games out of first place in the American League West, so there is at least some reason to believe the club isn't fully out of it. But the Astros are in a tough spot. Because of that, naturally there has been early speculation about what the club should do if it were to consider trading superstar slugger Yordan Álvarez. He is 28 years old and arguably should be considered the favorite for the American League Most Valuable Player Award right now. He's slashing .324/.424/.655 with 13 homers, 29 RBIs, nine doubles and 27 runs scored in 39 games played.

The Houston Astros Star Isn't Available For A Trade

May 5, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros left fielder Yordan Alvarez (44) flies out in the fourth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

If you're a team looking for a slugger, though, it sounds like you're going to have to look elsewhere than Álvarez. Astros analyst Will Kunkel reported on X that Alvarez is "not on the market."

"I am told Astros star Yordan Álvarez is 'not on the market,' per a source. There have been zero calls of interest on Álvarez at this point," Kunkel wrote. "MLB Network had a full segment on the potential of the Astros trading Yordan Álvarez. Houston is 15-23 but just 4.5 GB of 1st place in the AL West."

🚨I am told Astros star Yordan Alvarez is “NOT ON THE MARKET,” per a source. There have been ZERO calls of interest on Alvarez at this point.



MLB network had a full segment on the potential of the Astros trading Yordan Alvarez.



Houston is 15-23 but just 4.5 GB of 1st place in… pic.twitter.com/VXXUyucqKF — Will Kunkel (@WillKunkelV) May 8, 2026

We've already seen one trade get done around the league. On Saturday, the San Francisco Giants traded Patrick Bailey to the Cleveland Guardians seemingly out of nowhere. The trade market is already opening. If the Astros were to consider trading Álvarez this summer, he could transform a team. But Kunkel reported that Houston isn't interested in listening on its star.

So, if you're a Major League Baseball general manager, you can cross one name off your wish list for the time being.