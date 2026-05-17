Astros Manager May Be in Trouble as Struggles Continue

The Houston Astros have gotten off to a terrible start this season. They just barely missed the postseason in 2025 and have seemingly collapsed to start 2026.

At 19-28, they are in fourth place in the American League West. They may only be five games out of first place, but that is only because the American League as a whole has been relatively weak.

This has led to some speculation about what will come next for manager Joe Espada. However, Bob Nightengale of USA Today predicts that Espada could be facing some trouble in the near future as the Astros continue to struggle.

"Houston Astros manager Joe Espada’s job may be in increasing danger with each passing day," Nightengale wrote.

Joe Espada's job in danger

Apr 28, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Houston Astros manager Joe Espada (19) blows a bubble while waiting for the start of a game against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images

Since Dusty Baker left at the end of the 2023 season, things have not been the same for the Astros. They reached the postseason in 2024, but had to overcome another rocky start and ultimately fell short in the wild card round against the Detroit Tigers, who edged them out for the final spot last year.

Things just have not gone according to plan for this once proud organization. They won two World Series titles and four American League pennants from 2017-22 and had reached the ALCS every year in that stretch, including one more appearance in 2023.

But the Astros appear to be on their way down, and if their struggles continue, that could lead to some trouble for Espada. His job could very well be on the line, and that potentially prompt a change at any time.

The Astros just aren't what they once were, and Espada as at the center of it all right now. There is still talent on this roster, but Espada hasn't been able to get the most out of it, and it may only be a matter of time before general manager Dana Brown decides to make a change and puts an end to everything.

Several managers were fired this year, and there may be more coming. Perhaps the next to go could be Espada. It will be interesting to see what things look like later in the season, but it's clear that the Astros are not clicking, so perhaps their dynasty has finally fallen after several years of dominance.

Houston has the second-worst record in the American League, and there is no sign of that changing anytime soon.